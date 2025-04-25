Gonzaga transfer Jun Seok Yeo commits to Seattle U
Gonzaga hasn't seen the last of Jun Seok Yeo.
The 6-foot-8 forward committed to Seattle U on Thursday, ensuring that his college basketball career will continue in the state of Washington.
The Redhawks, who will officially join the West Coast Conference on July 1, announced the signing of Yeo in a joint post on their Instagram accounts. Yeo is the first transfer commit of the 2025 cycle for Chris Victor and his staff and the third Gonzaga player to find a new home via the portal this spring.
Yeo appeared in 39 games during his two seasons in Spokane, including one start as a freshman in the 2023-24 campaign. He logged 173 total minutes as a freshman but his playing time dipped significantly as a sophomore, logging a total of 57 minutes across 14 appearances.
Yeo scored a season-high eight points while going 3-of-4 from the field in the Bulldogs' 113-54 home win over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks on Nov. 15. Yeo went 9-of-19 from the field and 3-of-11 from downtown last season.
Yeo's role decreased down the stretch of the regular season, and after not appearing in either of the team's two WCC tournament games, he was on the floor for just 2 minutes of Gonzaga's 89-68 win over Georgia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Yeo was the second Gonzaga player to enter the portal after it opened on March 24. Dusty Stromer, who went portaling one day earlier, committed to Grand Canyon earlier this month, followed by Michael Ajayi's decision to commit to Butler five days later. Ben Gregg put his name in the portal hoping the NCAA grants him a waiver to play as a grad transfer next season. Walk-on forward Graydon Lemke is in the portal as well after redshirting his one season with the Zags.
A native of Seoul, South Korea, Yeo made a name for himself on the international basketball scene at the 2021 U19 FIBA World Cup in Latvia, where he led the tournament in scoring with 25.6 points in addition to grabbing 10.6 rebounds per game for the South Korean youth national team. He also played at Korea University in Seoul, South Korea, and attended the NBA Global Academy in Australia. Yeo participated in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp in 2020 and competed with the Australian Centre of Excellence in 2019 at the NBA Academy Games.
The Redhawks join the WCC after placing fifth in the Western Athletic Conference standings last season, going 14-18 overall and 8-8 in league play.