Gonzaga's Jun Seok Yeo enters transfer portal
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Jun Seok Yeo entered the transfer portal Tuesday, according to Verbal Commits.
The sophomore from Seoul, South Korea, appeared in 39 games over the last two seasons, including one start as a freshman in 2023-24. Yeo logged 173 total minutes his freshman season, though his playing time dipped significantly in 2024-25.
Yeo appeared in 14 games and played a total of 57 minutes his sophomore season. He scored a season-high eight points while going 3-of-4 from the field in the Bulldogs' 113-54 home win over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks on Nov. 15. Yeo logged 10 or more minutes in a game once against the Pepperdine Waves on Feb. 15, when he scored five points and grabbed three rebounds in a 107-55 blowout victory for Gonzaga.
Yeo's role decreased down the stretch of the regular season, and after not appearing in either of the team's two West Coast Conference Tournament games, he was on the floor for 2 minutes of Gonzaga's 89-68 win over Georgia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Yeo missed his only 3-point attempt and committed one personal foul against the SEC's Bulldogs.
Yeo is the second player from Gonzaga to enter the portal in as many days. Sophomore wing Dusty Stromer entered his name into the portal two days after the Zags lost to the Houston Cougars in the second round of the tournament. The 30-day window to enter the transfer portal opened March 24.
About two years before he joined Gonzaga, Yeo was the leading scorer of a tournament featuring a talented crop of future NBA players, including Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama. The 2021 U19 FIBA World Cup in Latvia was certainly Yeo’s coming out party, as he put up 25.6 points in addition to grabbing 10.6 rebounds per game for the South Korean youth national team.
Yeo also played at Korea University in Seoul, South Korea, and attended the NBA Global Academy in Australia. He participated in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp in 2020 and competed with the Australian Centre of Excellence in 2019 at the NBA Academy Games.