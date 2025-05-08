Gonzaga transfer portal target list: Names to watch for in the 2025 cycle
With several key pieces back from last season's squad, the offseason is just starting to heat up for Gonzaga.
After returning Graham Ike, Braden Huff and a handful of rotational players from a team that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Mark Few and his coaching staff have turned their attention toward acquiring more experienced talent via the transfer portal. So far, their efforts have yielded a commitment from Arizona State transfer Adam Miller — a 6-foot-3 sharpshooter who knocked down 42.9% of his 3-point attempts last season.
With five open scholarships to work with, the Bulldogs will likely remain active in the portal as they round out their 2025-26 roster. Here are a few transfers to keep an eye on as the offseason progresses.
Desmond Claude
6-foot-5, 207-pound junior guard
2024-25 with USC: 15.8 ppg, 4.2 apg, 3.5 rpg; 48.2/30.7/76.4 shooting splits
The sweepstakes to land Claude have apparently just begun. Florida was considered the favorite to land the former Trojans guard, though after landing Xaivian Lee (Princeton) and AJ Brown (Ohio), the Gators are no longer considered to be the frontrunners. According to reports, the new list of schools that have reached out to Claude include Gonzaga, Duke, Virginia and Ole Miss.
Claude's sub-30% 3-point field goal percentage for his career doesn't exactly suggest a knockdown shooter, though the former four-star recruit does possess high-level athleticism and the size to finish effectively at the rim and get to his spots in the midrange areas. Khalif Battle was that kind of player for the Zags last season, but he's since moved onto the professional route.
While a bulk of Gonzaga's offense will flow through its frontcourt, having a talented scorer like Claude on the perimeter would provide the Bulldogs another guard/wing who creates scoring opportunities for himself whenever there's a breakdown or busted play.
Duke Miles
6-foot-2, 188-pound 5th yr. guard
2024-25 with Oklahoma: 9.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.0 apg; 51.4/43.0/83.1 shooting splits
Miles, one of the top-ranked combo guards available in the portal, has received interest from a handful of programs since hitting the portal for a third time this offseason. He's already committed and de-committed from two schools since deciding to leave the Sooners. Now looking for his third school to commit to for his sixth year of college hoops, Miles will reportedly have an impressive list of suitors to choose from.
A versatile guard like Miles, who's efficient and productive during his time on the floor, will surely receive a hard look from Few and his coaching staff. Not to mention, Miles would bring a lot of experience to the Zags' locker room. Over the course of five seasons at Troy, High Point and Oklahoma, he's logged nearly 3,000 minutes and over 1,300 career points.
Jacob Dar
6-foot-7, 170-pound junior forward
2024-25 with Rice: 7.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.5 apg; 40.6/37.0/74.6 shooting splits
While Gonzaga's portal needs have been focused on acquiring backcourt depth so far, there's still room on the roster for an athletic wing/forward who can knock down outside shots and make plays on the defensive end with their size and length. The Bulldogs went into last season expecting 6-foot-7 forward Michael Ajayi to be that kind of player for them after he transferred in from Pepperdine, but he's at Butler now. Perhaps Dar is a viable replacement.
Dar is an effective cutter from the wing or baseline areas, and knows how to use his length when attacking offensive rebounds. He's a serviceable 3-point shooter as well, based on his numbers at both the Division-II and Division-I level. Prior to joining Rice last offseason, Dar played two seasons at Emory & Henry University, where he averaged 13.4 points across 38 appearances with the Wasps.
Malik Thomas
6-foot-5, 205-pound junior guard
2024-25 with San Francisco: 19.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.1 apg; 44.4/39.4/85.1 shooting splits
Thomas, the WCC's leading scorer last season, has received a waiver from the NCAA that grants him another season of eligibility as a graduate transfer. That solidified Thomas as one of the best combo guards available on the open market.
Along with his frame, Thomas' ability to create scoring opportunities for himself makes him a fit to fill the role Battle once occupied in Gonzaga's offense. Defensively, the Zags were at their best last season when they forced live-ball turnovers that led to easy scoring on the other end. Thomas, who finished fifth in steal percentage in the WCC last season, would go a long way in shoring up Gonzaga's perimeter defense from either the "2" or "3" positions.
RJ Luis
6-foot-7, 215-pound junior guard
2024-25 with St. John's: 18.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 2.0 apg; 43.9/33.6/74.7 shooting splits
The reigning Big East Player of the Year and consensus All-America selection is likely to go through with the NBA draft process before he considers his college options — whatever those may be. Luis' focus on the professional route hasn't shed much light on his recruitment, though if he were to withdraw from the draft ahead of May 28, he'd most likely have his pick of schools to choose from in the portal.