Gonzaga transfer Skylar Wicks has waiver approved by NCAA

The flurry of roster moves for Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs continued on Monday, although this time it wasn't a new transfer portal addition...exactly.

Skylar Wicks, who committed to the Zags back in late June, had his eligibility waiver approved by the NCAA for the upcoming 2026-27 season - according to Dushawn London of 247Sports.

Gonzaga has not confirmed Wicks' status on the roster as of this writing.

Assuming he does end up joining the Zags, Wicks gives the team another high-scoring perimeter player - adding depth and veteran experience to a roster that at this time last week had only one player who had played more than 35 games at the college level.

Since then, Gonzaga brought in fifth-year senior transfers Javon Bennett (Dayton) and Chauncey Wiggins (Florida State), and now adds another veteran to the backcourt in Wicks - who is coming off a career year at St. Francis, finishing second in the NEC with 17.8 points per game and earning All-Conference Third Team honors.

Skylar Wicks has been granted an additional season of competition by the NCAA for 2026-27.



Waiver was approved on 08/04/2026.



Wicks averaged 17.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2 assists. pic.twitter.com/CVgKsxHeju — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) August 11, 2026

Who is Skylar Wicks?

Dec 1, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Saint Francis Red Flash guard Skylar Wicks (8) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wicks is a 6'6 guard from Clearwater, FL, who has played at five different schools over the past six seasons, although various factors have limited him to just 74 Division 1 games in his career.

He started at Missouri State in the MVC, scoring six points in six games, before redshirting the 2021-22 season and then playing for State College of Florida at the JuCo level, where he averaged 16.5 points and 5.6 rebounds in 2022-23.

That led him back to Division 1 and specifically Incarnate Word, where he had his first real breakout season. With the Cardinals, the 6'6 wing averaged 13.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, finishing top ten in both points and rebounds in the Southland while shooting 44.5% on twos and 31.1% from three.

Wicks had seven 20-point games against D1 opponents while at Incarnate Word, including an eye-popping 26-point, 11-rebound, three-assist performance on the road against Texas.

Wicks then jumped to UTSA in the American Conference, but he only played 10 games with the Roadrunners and wasn't much of a factor - averaging 3.6 points in 11.9 minutes.

Then we get to last season, where Wicks exploded offensively, averaging 17.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 steals in 33.2 minutes per game. He wasn't the most efficient scorer - shooting 43.9% on 9.6 two-point attempts per game - although his 36.3% mark from three is quite solid, especially at six attempts per night.

Key performances for Wicks this past season include 20 points at Oklahoma, 22 points, three rebounds, and two steals at Florida, and 18 points, six boards, four assists, and a pair of steals at TCU.

How Skylar Wicks fits at Gonzaga

Saint Francis guard Skylar Wicks (8) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wicks joins a beefed-up backcourt in Spokane that includes fellow transfers Javon Bennett (Dayton), Chauncey Wiggins (Florida State), and Isiah Harwell (Houston), as well as returning sophomore Davis Fogle and incoming freshmen Luca Foster and Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa.

The 6'6 wing can play either the two or the three for the Zags, and is expected to provide experienced depth on the perimeter behind Fogle, Wiggins, and Harwell.

He'll compete with Foster - who brings outside shooting to the program as a true freshman - and Ekanga-Ehawa, who is raw but with tantalizing upside, for minutes on the wing. More playing time could emerge if Wiggins ends up spending more of his time at power forward - which would happen if Izan Almansa's eligibility is not granted - or if Fogle ends up playing more on the ball this season.

Wicks can really score, and while the outside shooting hasn't always been consistent, a new system with more talented offensive teammates could give him open looks and increase that efficiency in his final season.

How much playing time he earns on a nightly basis will likely depend on how he looks on the other end of the floor; however, advanced metrics have never graded his work defensively very highly. St. Francis was ranked 357th out of 365 D1 teams in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom last year, and if he was a big part of the problem, he will struggle to stay on the floor with this roster.

What’s next for Gonzaga?

Florida guard Xaivian Lee (1) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga has one open roster spot if the team's two other players in eligibility limbo - French guard Nathan de Sousa and Spanish forward Izan Almansa - end up getting cleared.

That spot is likely going to a point guard in the transfer portal, with UCLA's Donovan Dent and Florida's Xaivian Lee the top targets for the Zags at this point.

Should either de Sousa or Almansa lose their battle with the NCAA - or decide on their own to stay put in Europe - expect the coaching staff to continue pursuing fifth-year seniors to plug onto this roster as they look to compete for a national championship this upcoming season.