Gonzaga is the 'trending favorite' to land Arizona State transfer Adam Miller
After retaining a handful of key players from last season, Gonzaga's offseason focus shifts toward bringing in experienced talent to round out its 2025-26 roster.
Six rotational players from a squad that won the 2025 West Coast Conference tournament and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament are departing this spring, though the Bulldogs are one of just a few high-major programs in the country that have yet to make a splash in the transfer portal.
Now with Graham Ike, Braden Huff and a few other core pieces from the 2024-25 squad back in Spokane, it appears Mark Few and his coaching staff have put the Zags in a serious position to land their first commit of the 2025 transfer cycle.
According to an On3+ article from Joe Tipton, Gonzaga has emerged as "the trending favorite" to land Arizona State transfer Adam Miller. Tipton placed a prediction that Miller will commit to Gonzaga, which would be his fourth school in a five-year span.
There aren't many direct ties between the 6-foot-3 guard and the Zags, though Few and company are familiar with what he brings to the table from their matchup against the Sun Devils at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Nov. 10, when Miller knocked down a pair of 3s and had eight points in an 88-80 victory for the Bulldogs. Miller was also a teammate of former Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren on the 2021 USA U19 World Cup team that took home a gold medal.
Miller's received interest from a number of schools since entering the portal on April 14, including Baylor, Pitt, Texas, Illinois and West Virginia, among others. He spent the past two seasons playing for Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils, appearing in 53 games and making 51 starts during his time in Tempe, Arizona. This past season, Miller averaged 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.
Adding Miller to the mix would provide the Zags with another reliable 3-point shooter out on the perimeter. The Bulldogs’ 35.4% mark from 3-point range last season was their lowest conversion rate from downtown in the Few-era, and after losing their top five 3-point shooters this offseason, it was certainly evident heading into the spring that Few and his staff needed to reel in proven 3-point shooters to fill the backcourt/wing positions.