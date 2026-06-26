Gonzaga wing Jalen Warley joins Indiana Pacers for NBA Summer League

A third member of Gonzaga's 2025-26 roster has found a new home in the NBA.

Two days after Graham Ike and Tyon Grant-Foster reportedly signed with the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs, respectively, wing Jalen Warley has inked a deal to join the Indiana Pacers for NBA Summer League.

That leaves shooting guard Adam Miller and walk-on forward Noah Haaland as the two out-of-eligibility Zags who remain unsigned as of this writing.

Warley's deal was reported by the ZagMBB social media account, and did not indicate whether the 6'7 wing agreed to a two-way contract, Exhibit 10 deal, or is just set to join the team for the summer league, which gets underway for Indiana on July 10 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Congrats to Jalen on his Pacers Summer League Deal! ✍️🚨 pic.twitter.com/PpnPhru0xh — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) June 26, 2026

Warley critical piece for Zags

Warley spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Florida State, averaging 6.0 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in 96 games before hitting the transfer portal and committing to Tony Bennett and Virginia for the 2024-25 season.

However, Bennett retired about three weeks before the season got underway, triggering a new transfer portal window, which Warley took advantage of. He ultimately landed at Gonzaga and, alongside Braeden Smith, redshirted for the 2024-25 season.

Warley then emerged as a crucially important player for Gonzaga during the 2025-26 campaign, serving as the team's backup power forward, third-string point guard, defensive stalwart, and just about every other possible role one could have on the basketball court.

All told, the 6'7 utility player averaged 7.1 points and 2.1 assists along with a career-high 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 21.8 minutes per game, starting 17 contests due to a season-ending injury to Braden Huff.

Warley shot 56.6% from the field and 65.2% from the free-throw line, and did not attempt a single three-pointer on the year.

A quad injury limited the senior over the final six weeks of the season, but he labored through and ended up posting a 12-point, 12-rebound, five-assist, three-steal game against Kennesaw State before recording 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and a block in the season-ending loss to Texas in the Round of 32.

Fit with Pacers

Mar 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Indiana already rosters one former Zag in Andrew Nembhard, who had a career year in 2025-26 while stepping up for injured All-Star Tyrese Haliburton. Warley was teammates with Nembhard's brother Ryan during the 2024-25 season, and could team up with Andrew if he makes Indiana's roster out of camp.

The Pacers were one of two known teams, along with Golden State, that worked out Warley during the pre-draft process. Now Indiana will see what Warley can do next month in Las Vegas as he fights to make a roster that added Purdue point guard Braden Smith in the second round of the NBA draft, as well as four college veterans on Exhibit 10 deals: Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey, Nebraska big man Rienk Mast, Georgia Tech wing Kowacie Reeves, and BYU center Keba Keita.