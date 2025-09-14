Gonzaga women's basketball announces jersey numbers for 2025-26 season
A new era is underway for coach Lisa Fortier and Gonzaga women's basketball.
Yvonne Ejim, the most prolific scorer and rebounder in program history, is gone after five incredible seasons in Spokane, while three other starters from last year's team — Esther Little, Maud Huijbens, and Tayla Dalton — all ran out of eligibility.
Two other key rotation pieces, Claire O'Connor and Bree Salenbien, opted to transfer out of the program as well, landing at Colorado and Ball State, respectively.
Coach Fortier went out and brought in seven newcomers this offseason, including four transfers and three incoming freshmen to join the six returners in what will be the program's final season in the WCC.
Gonzaga revealed the team's jersey numbers for this upcoming season in a social media post on Saturday, giving fans a glimpse into how the squad will look this year.
All six of Gonzaga's returners kept their jersey numbers from last year: Vera Gunaydin (2), Ines Bettencourt (8), Allie Turner (11), Christabel Osarobo (12), McKynnlie Dalan (22), and Lauren Whittaker (33).
Turner is projected to be the team's leading scorer this year, coming off an outstanding freshman campaign where she averaged 13.4 points and 3.6 assists while knocking down a program record 105 threes at a staggering 45.7% clip.
Bettencourt, who transferred to Gonzaga after two seasons at UConn, had her ups and downs last year, ultimately averaging 6.1 points and 2.7 assists in 22.3 minutes while shooting 35.8% from three.
Gunaydin, Osarobo, and Dalan were all limited to small roles for Gonzaga, but could see an uptick in playing time with a year of experience in Spokane under their belts. Meanwhile, Whittaker is expected to be a big part of the team after redshirting last year due to injury.
Among the transfers, both Sierra Lichtie (4) and Taylor Smith (20) kept their same numbers from Cal Poly and Weber State, respectively, while Boise State transfer Teryn Gardner went from 22 to 24 and Saint Mary's transfer Zee Aokuso went from 24 to 55.
Lichtie and Smith are both six-footers who averaged over 10 points per game last year, and each will be counted on to play a big role in Gonzaga's frontcourt. Aokuso started 44 of 57 games at Saint Mary's the past two seasons, averaging 10.7 points and 3.2 assists. She'll likely slot into a starting guard role alongside Turner, and her experience in the WCC will make her a key part of this roster.
Gardner, a Spokane native from Mead High School, is a sharpshooter and tough defender who should compete for minutes right away after playing a small role for Boise State last year.
Gonzaga's three freshmen, Paige Lofing, Julia Wilson, and Jaiden Haile, took numbers 1, 3, and 23, respectively, to fill out the roster.
Coach Fortier and the Zags open up the season Nov. 2 at the McCarthey Athletic Center in an exhibition game against Carroll College.