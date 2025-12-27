Grading each Gonzaga player's performance through non-conference play

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs bulldozed through their non-conference slate, finishing 12-1 and ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll heading into WCC play.

An ugly performance against Michigan in the Players Era Championship was the lone blemish on what was arguably Gonzaga's toughest non-conference schedule ever, with eight of the team's wins coming against power conference opponents, including three in the SEC, three in the Big Ten, and one each in the Big 12 and Big East.

Gonzaga will now look to power their way through the West Coast Conference one final time before making the move to the Pac-12 starting in 2026-27. The first test for Gonzaga in WCC play is Sunday in Malibu against Pepperdine.

The Zags are incredibly deep, versatile, and experienced this season, and each player on the roster has grown into their role, which makes this team scary good - with still two months until March.

Below is a look at the 11 key contributors for Gonzaga so far this season, with each player receiving a grade for their performance in the non-conference slate:

Center Graham Ike

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Ike came into his final year with all the preseason accolades, and so far, he has lived up to the billing. The 6'9 big man is Gonzaga's second leading scorer at 17 points per game, while his 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists represent the best marks of his three-year career in Spokane.

Ike hasn't quite been as efficient as he was last year, shooting 52.5% on twos and 30.4% from three, but considering how hard defenses are focusing on him, his ability to score through traffic and set up his teammates - namely Braden Huff - has been a huge part of Gonzaga's 12-1 start.

Grade: A-

Power Forward Braden Huff

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Gonzaga fans were fully prepared for the Braden Huff breakout season, having seen what he was capable of as a starter toward the end of last year.

But now the national media is finally starting to recognize the redshirt junior, who is averaging a whopping 19.1 points per game on insane efficiency - with his field goal percentage of 66.7% ranked sixth in all of college basketball.

Huff is an elite finisher around the rim and his 12-15 foot push shot is nearly unstoppable. While the rest of his game is still a work in progress - he's at 27.8% from three and 57.6% from the line - his touch around the rim is as good as anyone Gonzaga has ever had down low, and he currently boasts a five game streak of scoring 20 or more points - a feat not many can say they accomplished in Spokane.

Grade: A

Small Forward Steele Venters

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Steele Venters (2). | Photo by Mercedes Smith

Venters has one very specific job on this roster: to knock down three-point shots as often as possible, and at a very high clip. Check and check.

The 6'7 wing, who is coming off two straight missed seasons due to injuries, leads Gonzaga with 24 made threes on the year while shooting an excellent 42.9%. He's 6-9 (66.7%) on twos and 10-11 (90.9%) from the free-throw line as well, but it's his floor spacing that has helped him earn a starting role for this Gonzaga team.

Venters isn't the strongest perimeter defender, although his experience allows him to frequently make plays in the passing lanes. Considering his long road back to full health, this season is a clear success for the former Eastern Washington star.

Grade: A-

Shooting Guard Emmanuel Innocenti

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Emmanuel Innocenti (5). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Innocenti blossomed into a key contributor for Gonzaga late last year, and this year he has started nine of the team's 13 games after earning the trust of coach Few. He did so by doing all the dirty work: diving for loose balls, playing relentless defense on the perimeter, and now by knocking down his three-point shots at a career-high 37% clip.

It's hard to ask for much more from the 6'5 junior, who is a critical part of Gonzaga's elite defense this year.

Grade: A

Point Guard Mario Saint-Supery

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Mario Saint-Supery (17). | Photo by Myk Crawford

The adjustment period for Spanish point guard Mario Saint-Supery was far quicker than most anticipated, with the 6'3 guard shining early in his college career at Gonzaga. Saint-Supery has started nine of Gonzaga's 13 games and is averaging 8.0 points, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in just under 22 minutes per game.

There was concern that Saint-Supery might struggle as an outside shooter, but so far the 19-year-old is hitting a team-leading 50% of his treys, with his 16 total makes coming just behind Venters and Adam Miller.

Saint-Supery is also an elite, flashy passer who navigates the pick and roll extremely well, and his defensive intensity and active hands allow him to generate steals against even the best guards in the country, like Donovan Dent and Labaron Philon at UCLA and Alabama, respectively.

Finishing at the rim and avoiding fouls are the few key areas of improvement for the young guard, who has sky-high potential in Spokane.

Grade: A-

Guard/Forward Jalen Warley

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Warley (8). | Photo by Myk Crawford

The most versatile player on Gonzaga's roster, Warley is simultaneously the team's backup big man, third-string point guard, top on-ball defender, and arguably its best offensive rebounder.

Although he's perhaps the team's weakest scorer in the rotation, Warley's impact is felt in so many other ways. He is sixth on the team in minutes, first in steals, fourth in rebounds, fourth in two pointers made, fifth in assists, and fifth in blocks. He has no outside shot and struggles at the free-throw line, but there's zero doubt Gonzaga would not be where they are this season without the 6'7 senior's contributions.

Grade: A

Small Forward Tyon Grant-Foster

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Tyon Grant-Foster (7). | Photo by Myk Crawford

It's hard to hold early-season struggles against Tyon Grant-Foster. The 6'7 wing was not eligible to practice with Gonzaga until a week before the season began due to the NCAA repeatedly denying his eligibility waiver, which created a situation where he came into the season without a strong understanding of the team's playbook.

Still, while Grant-Foster has shown flashes of brilliance as a playmaker, go-to scorer, and defender, he's also made his fair share of mistakes as well.

The super senior is third on the team at 10.7 points per game, but his 45.1% field goal rate is the second lowest on the team behind Saint-Supery, and his 17.3% rate from the three-point line has been a source of frustration as well.

But Grant-Foster's impact defensively can go unnoticed at times - his 13 total blocks lead the team, for example - and his ability to grab offensive rebounds, attack the basket, and get to the free throw line makes him a valuable part of the team and puts a lot of strain on opposing defenses.

Grade: B

Shooting Guard Adam Miller

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Adam Miller (23). | Photo by Erik Smith

It took senior guard Adam Miller a little time to acclimate to Gonzaga's offense, but the 6'3 sharpshooter from Arizona State has been money for the Zags over the past few weeks.

Miller is averaging 8.8 points in 18.1 minutes, shooting 38.9% from three on over four attempts per game. He's been highly efficient on two-point attempts as well, with a 72.4% mark that just clips Huff for the best on the team - albeit with 121 fewer attempts.

Like Venters, Miller was brought here primarily to knock down open threes and space the floor, and he's done exactly that while competing hard defensively and limiting his turnovers. It's hard to see things he obviously could be doing better outside of his passing, with his 12 total assists only ahead of Grant-Foster in Gonzaga's rotation.

Grade: A

Point Guard Braeden Smith

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Braeden Smith (3). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Braeden Smith spent an entire season redshirting for Gonzaga, expecting to step into the starting point guard role in 2025-26. That only lasted four games before he was replaced by Saint-Supery, but instead of complaining or shutting down, Smith has played the best basketball of his career as of late.

The 6'0 redshirt junior is coming off a 21-point, seven-assist, two-steal performance against Oregon on Sunday, and now leads the team with 59 total assists compared to just 13 turnovers. While he's only recently begun hunting his own shot, Smith has been wildly efficient when he does shoot - knocking down 56.3% of his two pointers, 33.3% of his threes, and 88.2% of his free throws.

Smith is also highly competitive on defense - despite his size - and gave Ducks PG Jackson Shelstad all sorts of issues on Sunday.

The duo of Smith and Saint-Supery is one of the best in the country and will serve Gonzaga extremely well in WCC play.

Grade: A

Forward Davis Fogle

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle (4). | Photo by Erik Smith

No one has turned more heads at Gonzaga this season than freshman Davis Fogle, who has shone each opportunity he's had on the floor.

Fogle is averaging 6.9 points in just 8.0 minutes per game, thanks to a handful of tremendous performances against inferior opponents.

The 6'7 4-star freshman from Anacortes dropped 11 or more points in three of Gonzaga's four buy games, including a 19-point effort against Southern Utah in 15 minutes and 15 points against North Florida in 18 minutes earlier this month.

Coach Few has said the next step for Fogle is to show he can still be his aggressive, high-scoring self within the confines of Gonzaga's offense, and not just in garbage time against inferior opponents. Those tests will likely come in the second half of the season, but for now, there's nothing this young man hasn't done well in his collegiate career.

Grade: A

Center Ismaila Diagne

Gonzaga Bulldogs center Ismaila Diagne (24). | Photo by Erik Smith

Diagne played very sparingly as a true freshman in 2024-25, and his sophomore season looks pretty similar so far. The 7'0 big man from Senegal has appeared in nine of Gonzaga's 13 games - mostly in garbage time - and is averaging 2.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 8.4 minutes per game.

Diagne's rim protection, screen setting, and overall rebounding make him a potentially very valuable player for Gonzaga in due time, but for now, he's relegated to a reserve role as he continues his development primarily behind the scenes.

Grade: B

