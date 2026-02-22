Davis Fogle provides spark as Gonzaga offense searches for consistency

Before the 2025-26 college basketball season began, virtually no one could have predicted Gonzaga's offense would be bailed out by freshman Davis Fogle. However, that is exactly what happened on Saturday night in Spokane in what was a very sloppy 71-62 win over the Pacific Tigers.

Fogle began the season outside Gonzaga's rotation, despite showcasing clear offensive talent in the preseason - a casualty of GU's extraordinary depth and experience under Mark Few.

The 6'7 wing bided his time, getting opportunities to play in garbage time against teams like Texas Southern, Southern Utah, and North Florida, routinely reminding everyone watching how skilled he is at getting to the rim in transition and scoring in isolation.

However, the Zags were rolling along just fine without the freshman in the regular rotation, and coach Few still needed Fogle to prove he could contribute within the scope of Gonzaga's half-court offense and that he could hold his own defensively.

Fogle was given that chance following the knee injury to Braden Huff last month, and the native of Anacortes, WA, has fully taken advantage and become a vital piece of Gonzaga's offensive attack.

The freshman came off the bench on Saturday and dropped 18 points - one off his career-high - in 28 minutes while shooting 4-5 from the field, 1-1 from 3, and 9-12 from the free throw line. His willingness to attack the basket and get to the line helped lighten the load for Graham Ike and forced Pacific's defense to adjust, which ultimately led to Gonzaga pulling away late.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Graham Ike (15) and Davis Fogle (4). | Photo by Erik Smith

This kind of crucial performance from Fogle doesn't surprise Ike - Gonzaga's senior leader - who said after Saturday's game he's seen him play this well "since he stepped foot on campus."

"This guy's a worker day in and day out," Ike continued. "He doesn't miss a day. He's always in the gym, early mornings, late nights, man, he doesn't miss a day, and kudos to him. It's just a testament to his work, of what we're seeing this year and what we'll see to come for the rest of his career. I think just the edge that he plays with, the mentality that he plays with. He's ahead of his years, and that's why you see what he's doing right now."

Over the 11 games following Huff's injury, Fogle is averaging 10.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.9 steals in 22.5 minutes per game. He's shooting 59.1% on two pointers - often hitting contested mid-range jump shots - along with 29.4% (5-17) from three. He has just six turnovers in that stretch, and has scored in double figures in six of those 11 games.

His confidence as a scorer is what Gonzaga needs on nights like Saturday, when opponents are able to neutralize Ike around the rim. The Zags don't have much scoring punch on the perimeter this year, but Fogle has proven capable of taking on that role - and doing it against a very physical Pacific team is a huge sign of his development.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle. | Photo by Erik Smith

"We needed some offense. He comes in and gets 18 [points] in a hard-to-score game," Few said after Gonzaga's win. "He's clearly progressed well, and especially being able to do it instead of garbage time at the end of the game; this was a really, really hard game to generate any kind of rhythm on offense."

Fogle's maturity was on display all game long. He showed an improved ability to pick and choose which moments to attack, which moments to pull out and reset, and when to pull up for a jump shot. He had a great possession in the second half where he patiently waited with the basketball, faked a pass back up top, and made a beautiful entry pass to Ike on the block for an easy two. Early season Fogle likely would have been quick to get rid of the basketball, but on Saturday, he scoped out the right read and made the play.

Gonzaga will need Fogle to stay hot this week against Portland at home and on the road in Moraga against rival Saint Mary's to close out the regular season.

Gonzaga vs Portland will be on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 6:00 PM in Spokane, serving as senior night for the Zags. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

