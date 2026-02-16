Mark Few shares thoughts on Graham Ike's All-American candidacy

The Gonzaga Bulldogs secured a critical win on the road against Santa Clara on Saturday, and it was the team's supporting cast that got it done in the second half. Tyon Grant-Foster had his second 20-point game in a Zags uniform, Emmanuel Innocenti scored a season-high 16 points, and Adam Miller set his Gonzaga career-high with a whopping 21 points, 16 of which came in the final seven minutes.

But make no mistake, Graham Ike was and still is the most important player on this Zags roster, and he once again proved he belongs in the All-American conversation with a spectacular performance at the Leavey Center Saturday night.

The 6'9 senior dropped 21 points with 15 rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes, shooting 10-15 from the field, including 9-12 on twos and 1-3 from three. He did most of his damage in the first half, heading into the locker room with 17 points and eight rebounds, the kind of statline most players would be ecstatic to post for a full game.

While the Broncos were able to slow him down in the second half - with foul trouble a key factor - the damage had already been done. Ike made sure he got to 20 points - his seventh straight game hitting the mark - and Grant-Foster, Innocenti, and Miller took over from there.

Coach Mark Few made his thoughts on Ike's performance this season crystal clear in his postgame press conference, calling for Ike to get more national recognition as an All-American candidate after his recent performances.

Feb 14, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (center) gestures after scoring against the Santa Clara Broncos during the first half at Leavey Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"None of us can take 21 and 15 for granted," Few said. "I think it's time he starts seeing his name pop up on first team All America or second team All America. I know we're all obsessed and infatuated with these freshmen, but I mean, he's literally been delivering night in and night out at the highest level. I think he needs to start garnering some attention, at least nationally."

Ike's latest showing bolstered his season line to 19.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists across 29.7 minutes per game. He's shooting 61.6% on two pointers and 35.7% from three, and leads the WCC with an effective field goal percentage of 60.4%.

His last seven games have been on another level, with the Aurora, CO native averaging 26.7 points and 9.3 rebounds while increasing his efficiency to a staggering 69.4% on twos and 53.8% (7-13) from three. Ike had never scored 30 points in his Gonzaga career before the first matchup with Santa Clara on Jan. 8, when he dropped 34, and he's now done it two additional times - 30 against Saint Mary's and a career-high 35 on the road in Corvallis against Oregon State.

“He’s clearly one of the best players in all of college basketball," Santa Clara coach Herb Sendek said after Saturday's game, echoing coach Few. "It’s surprising to me when you look at some of these lists that are generated, he’s a glaring omission sometimes. If you base something on productivity, who does it any better night in and night out than he does?”

Ike was having a fantastic season while paired with Braden Huff - forming one of the most dynamic duos in college basketball - but he's risen even more to the occasion over the last month following Huff's left knee injury. And now, the big man has taken on an even bigger load with Jalen Warley dealing with a thigh bruise that has limited him the past four games as well.

Gonzaga has four regular-season games remaining, going on the road at San Francisco before hosting Pacific and Portland, and closing in Moraga against Saint Mary's. If Ike stays on this trajectory to close out WCC play, he should hear his name called as an All-American at the end of the season.

