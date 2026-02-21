How former Gonzaga stars are performing in the NBA as season resumes

Mark Few has turned the Gonzaga Bulldogs into a consistent developmental pipeline into the NBA, with 12 different players from this program appearing in the league so far this season.

The list includes a first-time All-Star in Chet Holmgren, a three-time All-Star in Domantas Sabonis, and key role players like Rui Hachimura, Corey Kispert, and veteran Kelly Olynyk.

Unfortunately, injuries have hit hard for quite a few players from GU, with Sabonis done for the year with a knee injury, while Brandon Clarke, Zach Collins, and Jalen Suggs have had their seasons derailed as well.

Below is a look at how each former Gonzaga star has performed so far this season, with the All-Star Break wrapping up this week:

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies power forward Brandon Clarke (15). | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

One of many former Zags dealing with serious injury issues this season, Clarke missed the first two months of the season with a knee injury before appearing in two games in mid December, scoring eight total points with six rebounds and two steals in about 20 minutes.

The 6'8 big man then suffered a calf strain and has been out ever since, although his return could be coming soon for Memphis.

Zach Collins, Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls forward Zach Collins (12). | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Another injured Zag, Collins has made just ten appearances in his first full season with the Chicago Bulls after coming over from San Antonio at the trade deadline last season. The 6'10 forward averaged 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in those games, but has not suited up since Dec. 27 due to a toe injury - and it was announced on Saturday the big man would miss the rest of the season.

Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers

Dallas Mavericks forward Khris Middleton (20) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28). | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Hachimura has been an instrumental role player alongside LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves in Los Angeles. The seven-year veteran has appeared in 44 games this season, starting 31, while averaging 12.1 points and shooting a career-best 44.7% from the three-point line.

He went into the All-Star break on a high note, dropping 21 points on 9-13 shooting against Dallas on Feb. 12.

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Team USA Stars center Chet Holmgren (7). | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Holmgren made his first NBA All-Star appearance this past weekend, scoring 10 points with two blocks in 18 minutes across three shortened games in the new format.

He's been an anchor for the No. 1 team in the league, averaging a career-best 17.4 points and 8.7 rebounds, along with 1.9 blocks in 49 games.

Corey Kispert, Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks forward Corey Kispert (24). | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kispert was dealt alongside CJ McCollum from Washington to Atlanta for star point guard Trae Young back in January, and has gradually found his groove after 4.5 years in DC.

The former All-American is averaging 9.8 points in 17 games with the Hawks, including a 20-point performance against Utah back on Feb. 5.

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2). | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Nembhard's career year continues, with the fourth-year pro taking on a bigger role with Tyrese Haliburton (ACL) on the shelf all season long. Nembhard is averaging 17.1 points and 7.4 assists - both career-highs - while shooting 36.4% from three. He dropped 24 points with 10 assists in his last game before the All-Star break, a 137-134 OT win over the Knicks.

Ryan Nembhard, Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9). | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Nembhard was surprisingly undrafted in 2025 but latched on quickly with the Dallas Mavericks on a two-way deal, which has worked out swimmingly for both sides. The rookie is averaging 6.7 points and 4.9 assists in 38 NBA games, while shooting 37.9% from three.

With Kyrie Irving getting shut down for the year, Nembhard could see big minutes down the stretch alongside Cooper Flagg in Dallas.

Kelly Olynyk, San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs forward/center Kelly Olynyk (8). | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

After 12 seasons averaging between 8-13 points and 19-29 minutes per game, Olynyk has finally seen a drop off in production and playing time at age 34. The big man has appeared in 31 games as a backup to Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio, averaging just 3.4 points and 1.2 assists per game.

On the plus side, after changing teams four times in less than a year, Olynyk was retained by the Spurs through the NBA trade deadline earlier this month.

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11). | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It was a lost season for three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, who missed the start of the season with a back injury only to return and appear in 19 games before undergoing season ending surgery.

All told, the big man averaged 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists with Sacramento, and will be the target of trade rumors this offseason with two years and over $90M left on his contract.

Julian Strawther, Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets forward Julian Strawther (3). | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Strawther got off to a quiet start in his third NBA season with Denver, but has really come on as of late. After averaging just 4.5 points in 11.2 minutes over his first 26 games, the 6'7 wing has started 4 of 7 games in the month of February and has put up 15+ points four times, including 20 against Cleveland and 18 on 6-10 shooting from three on Thursday against the Clippers.

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4). | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The injury bug once again bit Jalen Suggs in his fifth NBA season. The guard has made 34 starts on the year and is averaging 13.9 points and a career-high 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals, and came out of the All-Star break dropping nine points on 3-7 shooting from three on Thursday at Sacramento.

Drew Timme, Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward Drew Timme (17). | David Richard-Imagn Images

Timme has been up and down with the Lakers this season, putting up a handful of highlight reel performances, including 14 points on 5-8 shooting against the Spurs back on Feb. 10, just before the All-Star break.

All told, the big man is averaging 3.5 points in 8.3 minutes across 18 games, while shooting 65.% on twos and 41.2% (7-17) from three.

