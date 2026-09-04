How former Gonzaga stars performed in FIBA World Cup qualifiers

Window 4 of the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers is now in the books as the field continues to narrow ahead of the World Cup taking place in Qatar next summer.

Six former Gonzaga Bulldogs took the court over the last few months, representing five different countries in another showing of how talented - and diverse - Mark Few's program has become over the last three decades.

International players have long been a staple at Gonzaga, and this year's roster is no different - with Xaivian Lee (Canada), Massamba Diop (Senegal), Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa (France), Nathan de Sousa (France) and Izan Almansa (Spain) all projected to suit up in Spokane this upcoming season.

Below is a look at how the six former Zags performed representing their home countries during the recent FIBA World Cup qualifying windows:

Rui Hachimura, Japan

Jul 27, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Japan small forward Rui Hachimura (8) | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

2 games, 29.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 steals, 11-17 (64.7%) on twos, 9-12 (75%) from 3

Japan was 4-2 through the first three windows before Hachimura joined last week, leading them to decisive wins over Saudi Arabia (106-78) and Qatar (123-70), securing Japan a tie for first place in Group F and a qualifying spot in Qatar.

The former Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers forward - who signed with the LA Clippers this offseason - dropped 29 points with four rebounds and three steals vs. Saudi Arabia and followed that up with 30 points, six boards, four assists, and three more steals against Qatar - leading the entire event with his 29.5 points per game.

Angel Nunez, Dominican Republic

8 games, 14.0 minutes, 5.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, 7-17 (41.2%) on twos, 9-20 (45%) from 3

DR, like Japan, is 6-2 overall and will qualify for Qatar after finishing second in Group E behind the United States. And while Hachimura only played in two of Japan's eight games, former Zag Angel Nunez was on the floor in all eight contests played by the Dominican Republic.

The 6'7 wing, who played at Gonzaga from 2013-2015, averaged 5.8 points and 1.9 rebounds in 14 minutes per game, dropping 12 and 5 back in February against Nicaragua and 6 and 3 against Team USA in April, a game the DR lost 82-81 in a near-stunning upset.

Kelly Olynyk, Canada

Jul 27, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Canada forward Kelly Olynyk (13) | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

2 games, 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 2.0 assists, 7-13 (53.8%) on twos, 0-5 from 3

Canada is a clean 8-0 after window 4, putting them atop Group F after a great showing on the world stage. Olynyk joined his fellow countrymen for window 4, dropping eight points with five rebounds against Panama on Aug. 28 and 11 points with five steals and three assists against Argentina on Aug. 31.

The 13-year NBA veteran remains unsigned with training camp approaching, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him catch on somewhere as a third-string big entering his age 36 season.

Mario Saint-Supery, Spain

4 games, 12.5 points, 2.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 8-15 (53.3%) on twos, 8-18 (44.4%) from 3

Spain got off to a 5-0 start before dropping their last three games, including both in window 4, putting them 5-3 and tied for second place in Group I with Georgia.

Former Gonzaga guard Saint-Supery went 1-3 in his four games representing Spain, although he played quite well with 12.5 points and 2.8 assists per game.

The 6'3 Spaniard was headed toward a breakout sophomore season in Spokane before he surprisingly departed the program in mid-July to sign a multiyear deal with Valencia in his home country.

Jun Seok Yeo, South Korea

Former Gonzaga Bulldog Jun Seok-Yeo, now with the Seattle Redhawks. | Photo by Myk Crawford

4 games, 31.9 minutes, 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 71.1% (27-38) on twos, 0-11 from 3

Korea is the only team with a former Zag that is currently at or below .500, sitting 4-4 and in fourth place in Group F.

Yeo helped lead Korea to a 2-2 record over its last four games, dropping 19 points and four rebounds against Lebanon and 18 points, four rebounds, and three assists against Saudi Arabia.

The 6'8 forward played two seasons at Gonzaga before starring at SeattleU last year, where he's set to return for his final season in 2026-27.

Kyle Wiltjer, Canada

8 games, 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 30-47 (63.8%) on twos, 12-37 (32.4%) from 3

Wiltjer has proudly repped Canada for over a decade, and has been with his country for all four windows of the 2027 FIBA qualifiers - scoring in double figures in six games, including 22 points and six rebounds against the Bahamas and 18 points with three assists against Puerto Rico.

Wiltjer likely won't make Canada's Olympic roster for 2028, but if they do qualify the 6'10 forward will have been a big part of making that happen.