Why FIFA Won’t Allow Argentina to Retire Lionel Messi’s No. 10 Shirt

Argentina’s mythical No. 10 jersey is officially vacant after Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international soccer. But despite calls for the number never to be worn again, that possibility is unrealistic.

Messi’s emotional farewell marks the start of a new era for La Albiceleste. The magician from Rosario has been an integral part of Argentina’s journey over the last six World Cups, debuting in 2006, and wearing the No. 10 in the most recent five, 2010–2026.

The landmark announcement of Messi’s retirement prompted many in Argentina to express their desire for the No. 10 jersey to be permanently retired, ensuring no other player can wear the number.

Nevertheless, unlike in other popular U.S. sports, Argentina’s No. 10 jersey can’t be retired and placed on the rafters of the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, and it all has to do with FIFA.

Why Argentina’s Can’t Retire Messi’s No. 10

Lionel Messi’s celebration has become a regular sight over the years. | Carmen Mandato/FIFA/Getty Images

Even Argentina soccer federation (AFA) president, Claudio Tapia, revealed his plans to retire Messi’s shirt. “Argentina’s No. 10 shirt will be retired when Messi ends his professional career,” Tapia declared back in 2024, via Marca.

However, Tapia will have to circumvent FIFA’s longstanding competitive guidelines if he wants to fulfill his promise. FIFA forces national teams to use designated numbers consecutively for every player on the roster. For example, during the 2026 World Cup in which every team had a 26-player squad, the only numbers that could be used were 1–26.

FIFA’s rigid guidelines regarding shirt numbers only applies to official competitions under the umbrella of soccer’s governing body, friendlies are an entirely different matter. Argentina could easily play friendly matches with no player donning Messi’s No. 10.

However, come the 2028 Copa América or the 2030 World Cup, it’s hard to envision AFA convincing FIFA to allow them to leave the No. 10 shirt vacant, especially since there’s a very similar precedent.

History Repeats Itself With Argentina’s Iconic Jersey Number

Argentina’s No. 10 jersey previously belonged to Diego Maradona. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

If it wasn’t for FIFA’s rules on the matter, Messi would never have worn Argentina’s No. 10 in the first place. In 2001, then AFA president, Julio Grondona and the rest of AFA unanimously agreed to retire the number in honor of the legendary Diego Maradona. FIFA stepped in and spoiled the plan, and Ariel “El Burrito” Ortega wore the iconic Albiceleste jersey at the 2002 World Cup the following year.

Retiring shirt numbers isn’t common practice in soccer and the exceptions that do exist are exclusively at club level. It wasn’t to be with Argentina, but Maradona’s No. 10 shirt has been retired by Napoli, while no Ajax player can ever wear 14 because of the great Johan Cruyff. Meanwhile, AC Milan’s No. 3 will forever belong to Paolo Maldini—save only for his sons.

FIFA, on the other hand, have remained firm. Apart from Maradona, the governing body has denied others, including the Netherlands’ desire to retire Cruyff’s 14.

Perhaps FIFA holding its ground was a blessing in disguise given Messi donning Argentina’s No. 10 only enhanced the lore of the never-ending comparisons with Maradona, especially after he lifted the 2022 World Cup, the country’ first triumph since El Diego did the same in 1986.

Now, though, the shirt is vacant again, and whoever inherits now will have the weight of, not one, but two of soccer’s all-time greats on his shoulders.

Who Will Inherit Argentina’s No. 10 Shirt

Franco Mastantuono is the most recent Argentina player to wear Messi’s No. 10 shirt. | Franklin Jacome/Getty Images

There are a number of candidates to inherit Messi and Maradona’s No. 10 shirt with Argentina—along with all the pressure and expectations it comes with.

Teenage wonderkid Franco Mastantuono was the last player not named Messi to wear La Albiceleste’s No. 10 back in Sept. 2025, but the then Real Madrid player has struggled mightily ever since and didn’t even make Argentina’s 2026 World Cup roster.

Other prominent Argentina players who wear the No. 10 at the club level could be next in line, such as Lautaro Martínez and Alexis Mac Allister. Although they don’t wear the No. 10, Julián Alvarez and Enzo Fernández are expected to be two of the leaders of Argentina’s new era, and either of the River Plate alums could decide to take the responsibility of such an iconic shirt.

But as things stand and given the history of Argentina’s No. 10, the favorite to take over Messi’s shirt is 21-year-old attacking midfielder Nico Paz. The Como star is touted to be the next in Argentina’s illustrious line of talented left-footed playmakers, a list headlined by Messi and Maradona.