How Gonzaga stars are performing after Week 1 of the NBA season
The 2025-26 NBA season got underway last week, with Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder looking to defend their championship after defeating Andrew Nembhard and the Indiana Pacers in seven games last year.
A total of 11 former Gonzaga Bulldogs are on NBA rosters this season, although three of them — Zach Collins for the Chicago Bulls, Brandon Clarke with the Memphis Grizzlies, and Kelly Olynyk with the San Antonio Spurs — have yet to debut as they nurse injuries.
Collins is expected back in mid-November after having surgery to address a fractured wrist, while Clarke is working his way back from knee surgery and will be re-evaluated in mid-November as well.
Olynyk is dealing with a heel injury and there is currently no available timetable for his debut as Victor Wemanyama's backup.
This season has already seen the NBA debut of Ryan Nembhard, who signed a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks after going undrafted in 2025.
Below is a look at the eight Zags who have appeared in a game so far this season and how they have performed:
Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers
Stats: 4 games, 16.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists in 35.7 MPG
Hachimura has taken on a huge role for the Lakers with LeBron James and now Luka Doncic on the shelf. The 6'8 former All-American is off to a hot start from deep, shooting 43.8% (7-16). That skill will remain immensely valuable for the wing once this LAL team is fully healthy.
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
Stats: 4 games, 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocks in 34.2 MPG
Holmgren has been an absolute monster to begin the season, posting 28 and 31 point games and racking up a double-double in three of his four contests. He did sit out on Tuesday against Sacramento with a back injury, but it was the second game of a back-to-back and likely a precautionary move.
Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards
Stats: 4 games, 7.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists in 21 MPG
Kispert got off to a slow start in Week 1, but had his best game of the year on Tuesday with 13 points and five rebounds in an OT loss to Philadelphia. The 6'7 wing is coming off the bench again this year as Washington prioritizes younger talent, but he should still get plenty of opportunities as the year goes on.
Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers
Stats: 1 game, 4 points, 4 assists, one rebound in 17 minutes
Nembhard suffered a shoulder injury that limited him to just one game with Indiana in the first week. The Pacers are already without star Tyrese Haliburton, and there is some concern Nembhard's injury is worse than expected, which would be a huge problem for the Pacers who are very very thin in the backcourt.
Ryan Nembhard, Dallas Mavericks
Stats: 3 games, 3.3 points, 1.7 assists in 9.1 minutes
Nembhard played 15 minutes in his NBA debut vs San Antonio, scoring eight points with five assists. He has played far less since then, including a DNP-CD on Monday vs Oklahoma City, but should mix in and out of Dallas' lineup while Kyrie Irving remains on the shelf.
Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings
Stats: 3 games, 10.7 points, 14.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists in 34 MPG
Sabonis has not been his usual self this season, scoring 12, 10, and 10 points and only racking up seven total assists through three games. He did miss the opener with a hamstring injury, so he is likely just rounding back into game shape.
Julian Strawther, Denver Nuggets
Stats: 2 games, 1.5 points, 1.0 rebounds in 2.0 minutes.
Strawther is not in Denver's rotation to begin the 2025-26 season, a disappointment after he doubled nearly every major stat from his rookie to sophomore year. He played less than three minutes in all three of Denver's games so far, including a DNP on opening night.
Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
Stats: 3 games, 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists in 19 MPG
Suggs has started three of Orlando's four games so far this season, getting a night off against Chciago. He had his most complete game on Monday against Philadelphia, scoring 12 points with six rebounds and six assists, and will once again be a key part of Orlando's squad as they look to compete in a down Eastern Conference.