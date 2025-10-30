Gonzaga Nation

How Gonzaga stars are performing after Week 1 of the NBA season

Eight total Zags have appeared in an NBA game since the season started Oct. 21

Andy Patton

Oct 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) looks to move the ball past Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) looks to move the ball past Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025-26 NBA season got underway last week, with Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder looking to defend their championship after defeating Andrew Nembhard and the Indiana Pacers in seven games last year.

A total of 11 former Gonzaga Bulldogs are on NBA rosters this season, although three of them — Zach Collins for the Chicago Bulls, Brandon Clarke with the Memphis Grizzlies, and Kelly Olynyk with the San Antonio Spurs — have yet to debut as they nurse injuries.

Collins is expected back in mid-November after having surgery to address a fractured wrist, while Clarke is working his way back from knee surgery and will be re-evaluated in mid-November as well.

Olynyk is dealing with a heel injury and there is currently no available timetable for his debut as Victor Wemanyama's backup.

This season has already seen the NBA debut of Ryan Nembhard, who signed a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks after going undrafted in 2025.

Below is a look at the eight Zags who have appeared in a game so far this season and how they have performed:

Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura
Oct 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) shoots during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. / William Liang-Imagn Images

Stats: 4 games, 16.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists in 35.7 MPG

Hachimura has taken on a huge role for the Lakers with LeBron James and now Luka Doncic on the shelf. The 6'8 former All-American is off to a hot start from deep, shooting 43.8% (7-16). That skill will remain immensely valuable for the wing once this LAL team is fully healthy.

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren
Oct 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) grabs a rebound in front of Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Stats: 4 games, 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocks in 34.2 MPG

Holmgren has been an absolute monster to begin the season, posting 28 and 31 point games and racking up a double-double in three of his four contests. He did sit out on Tuesday against Sacramento with a back injury, but it was the second game of a back-to-back and likely a precautionary move.

Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert
Oct 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) dribbles past Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Stats: 4 games, 7.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists in 21 MPG

Kispert got off to a slow start in Week 1, but had his best game of the year on Tuesday with 13 points and five rebounds in an OT loss to Philadelphia. The 6'7 wing is coming off the bench again this year as Washington prioritizes younger talent, but he should still get plenty of opportunities as the year goes on.

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard
Oct 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (left) and guard Andrew Nembhard (center) laugh on the sidelines during the second half of the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Stats: 1 game, 4 points, 4 assists, one rebound in 17 minutes

Nembhard suffered a shoulder injury that limited him to just one game with Indiana in the first week. The Pacers are already without star Tyrese Haliburton, and there is some concern Nembhard's injury is worse than expected, which would be a huge problem for the Pacers who are very very thin in the backcourt.

Ryan Nembhard, Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard
Oct 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) in action during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Stats: 3 games, 3.3 points, 1.7 assists in 9.1 minutes

Nembhard played 15 minutes in his NBA debut vs San Antonio, scoring eight points with five assists. He has played far less since then, including a DNP-CD on Monday vs Oklahoma City, but should mix in and out of Dallas' lineup while Kyrie Irving remains on the shelf.

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis
Oct 29, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) warms up before an NBA game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Stats: 3 games, 10.7 points, 14.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists in 34 MPG

Sabonis has not been his usual self this season, scoring 12, 10, and 10 points and only racking up seven total assists through three games. He did miss the opener with a hamstring injury, so he is likely just rounding back into game shape.

Julian Strawther, Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther
Oct 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) controls the ball as New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) defends in the second quarter at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Stats: 2 games, 1.5 points, 1.0 rebounds in 2.0 minutes.

Strawther is not in Denver's rotation to begin the 2025-26 season, a disappointment after he doubled nearly every major stat from his rookie to sophomore year. He played less than three minutes in all three of Denver's games so far, including a DNP on opening night.

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs
Oct 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Eric Gordon (23) during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Stats: 3 games, 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists in 19 MPG

Suggs has started three of Orlando's four games so far this season, getting a night off against Chciago. He had his most complete game on Monday against Philadelphia, scoring 12 points with six rebounds and six assists, and will once again be a key part of Orlando's squad as they look to compete in a down Eastern Conference.

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Andy Patton
ANDY PATTON

Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.

Home/Basketball