How Javon Bennett's return changes Gonzaga basketball's starting lineup and rotation

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs got a rare piece of good news on Wednesday, with a report that the plaintiffs in the Borovicanin lawsuit - including guard Javon Bennett - are once again eligible to suit up in the 2026-27 season.

The decision comes from the Ohio Supreme Court, which reversed a decision by the Ohio Court of Appeals that previously rendered the plaintiffs ineligible.

Things could still change, but for now, Bennett is eligible to play for Gonzaga this upcoming season - and his presence has a major impact on how this backcourt will operate in 2026-27:

How Bennett fits for Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Javon Bennett (2). | Photo by Myk Crawford

If everyone's current eligibility status holds, Bennett would likely be Gonzaga's first player off the bench. Assuming a starting lineup of Xaivian Lee, Davis Fogle, Isiah Harwell, Braden Huff, and Massamba Diop, Bennett becomes a valuable sixth man who can spell Lee, Fogle, or Harwell.

Standing 5'10, Bennett is an unconventional two-guard, but his high-level scoring and shooting ability fit nicely next to Lee, who is more of a facilitator in the pick-and-roll and a downhill driver. Bennett spotting up next to Lee creates more room for the PnR, opens up driving lanes for Fogle and/or Harwell, and creates more room on the interior for Huff and Diop.

Lee stands 6'4 and is a quality on-ball defender, which allows Bennett to guard the opposing team's weakest perimeter player and mitigates the concern defensively - especially when considering the benefit his floor spacing provides offensively.

French guard Nathan de Sousa ends up as the third PG behind Lee and Bennett, although he could still carve out a regular role if coach Few opts for regular two-point guard lineups.

Plus, de Sousa is extremely valuable, with the eligibility of both Lee and Bennett potentially changing throughout the season, giving Gonzaga at least one surefire point guard on the roster at any given time.

What's next for Gonzaga

Gonzaga forward Izan Almansa (13) shoots a free throw during 2026 Kraziness in the Kennel | Photo by Myk Crawford

13 of Gonzaga's 15 players are currently eligible, with Florida State transfer Chauncey Wiggins and Real Madrid center Izan Almansa both still fighting to play this upcoming season.

Neither is expected to play in Gonzaga's exhibition opener against Arkansas on Oct. 24, unless something changes between now and then. For Wiggins, that would likely look similar to what happened in Bennett's case - with the Georgia Supreme Court reversing the decision of the Georgia Court of Appeals and reinstating eligibility for the plaintiffs in that lawsuit.

Almansa is just waiting on the NCAA, which is investigating his professional experience in the NBA G League, the NBL, and in Europe to determine if he should be given eligibility or not.

The NCAA recently made St. John's 23-year-old point guard Quinn Ellis - who played parts of three seasons in Italy - eligible, which could be a promising sign for the 21-year-old Almansa, who committed to Gonzaga way back in May.

Gonzaga will face Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 1:00 PM PT in the exhibition opener. The game will be broadcast on SECN+.