Gonzaga’s projected starting lineup for the 2026-27 season

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have had a whirlwind of an offseason, one that is ongoing with four players still in eligibility limbo, less than one month until the season opener against Purdue.

Gonzaga's projected starting lineup has changed dramatically throughout the offseason, with multiple surprise departures, additions, and back-and-forth eligibility for the three 5-in-5 seniors in Javon Bennett, Xaivian Lee, and Chauncey Wiggins.

However, after Kraziness in the Kennel on Saturday, a clearer picture of who might step onto the court together for the opening tip-off of the regular season began to emerge. Assuming eligibility for Lee, Bennett, Wiggins, and international big man Izan Almansa - who was very impressive over the weekend - here is an updated look at Gonzaga's projected starting five:

Sophomore center Massamba Diop

Gonzaga forward Massamba Diop (35) at Kraziness in the Kennel | Photo by Myk Crawford

Diop was Gonzaga's top addition of the offseason, a hulking 7'1 center who starred as a freshman last year at Arizona State. Diop gives Gonzaga its best rim protector since Chet Holmgren in 2021-22, and he is a perfect fit next to Braden Huff as an efficient low-post scorer, pick-and-roll lob threat, and dominant defensive force on the interior.

The big man looked a little raw at Kraziness on Saturday, dropping six points on 2-4 shooting with four fouls, but the upside is tremendous and it likely won't take him long to emerge as one of the best big men in the entire country.

Senior forward Braden Huff

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Returning for a fifth year in Spokane, Braden Huff looked great on Saturday, coming off a knee injury that kept him off the floor the entire second half of last season.

Once he fully shakes the rust off, Huff will be Gonzaga's go-to scorer on the interior and could easily push 20 points per game and threaten for Pac-12 Player of the Year - and a potential All-American nod.

Sophomore guard Isiah Harwell

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Isiah Harwell (1). | Photo by Erik Smith

No one was more impressive than Davis Fogle on Saturday, but Isiah Harwell certainly turned some heads with his scalding hot outside shooting and overall feel for the game.

The 6'6 sophomore dropped 17 points on 6-8 shooting, including 4-5 from three, while tacking on three rebounds, one assist, and one block in 17 minutes of action. It's been expected that Harwell will compete with fifth-year senior Chauncey Wiggins to start at small forward, although the 6'10 transfer from Florida State is currently ineligible after a new ruling in the Georgia lawsuit.

However, Harwell looked polished enough on Saturday to project him as the starter no matter what happens with Wiggins, who will be an excellent sixth/seventh man as a sharpshooter coming off the bench.

Fogle may not be the only breakout sophomore wing on this roster in 2026-27.

Sophomore guard Davis Fogle

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle (4). | Photo by Myk Crawford

One of just two returners who played for Gonzaga last year, Fogle is the most clear-cut, obvious, sophomore breakout candidate in the entire country.

The 6'7 wing went from an end-of-the-bench freshman to a key rotation piece last season, and now will have the keys handed over to him as Gonzaga's primary perimeter scoring option.

If Saturday's offensive explosion - Fogle had 30 points on 11-15 shooting in 20 minutes - is any indication, he could find himself in the All-American conversation by March.

Senior point guard Xaivian Lee

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Xaivian Lee (5). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Lee is the only one of Gonzaga's four eligibility-limbo players projected to start this season. The former Princeton and Florida guard committed in late August, when Gonzaga was forced to scramble for a new point guard to replace the shocking departure of Mario Saint-Supery in mid-July.

Lee looked great on Saturday, dropping nine points with four assists and four rebounds, while shooting 3-6 from three. His playmaking ability, downhill scoring, and strong defense at the point of attack make him one of the most talented overall players on this roster - and a great fit next to Fogle and Harwell - if he's eligible.

Fans will get a look at Gonzaga's first starting lineup of the season on Saturday, Oct. 24, when they take on John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks in an exhibition game in Fayetteville. The time and TV information for that game will be announced at a later date.