How to watch, listen to Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara men's basketball game

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are looking for a 5-0 start to their final season in the West Coast Conference, hosting the Santa Clara Broncos on Thursday night at The Kennel.

Santa Clara (13-4, 4-0) is also undefeated in conference play, and is coming into this game having knocked off the Zags last year in Spokane, 103-99, becoming the first team to score 100+ points against Gonzaga in the 22-year history of the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Broncos drilled 18 three-pointers last year against Gonzaga, and it would not be a surprise to see them try to do it again this season. Herb Sendek's team averages 30.3 attempts per game from beyond the arc - with their 515 total three-point attempts the fifth most in college basketball - but they are only making 9.9 per game on average. A few knockdown shooters will be heavily featured on Gonzaga's scouting report, including leading scorer Christian Hammond (17 points, 41.4% from three), Elijah Mahi (36.5%) and Jake Ensminger (34.9%), but the loss of Adama Alpha-Bal (grad) and Tyeree Bryan (Texas Tech) took a lot of the punch out of this offense on the perimeter.

That's not to say Santa Clara can't score - they are still averaging a very solid 82.5 points per game - but the three point shooting isn't as big of a threat, especially since Gonzaga is a far improved team defensively thanks to the additions of 6'7 wings Jalen Warley and Tyon Grant-Foster, as well as an increased role for Emmanuel Innocenti (who did not play in this matchup last year) and tough defensive guards Mario Saint-Supery and Adam Miller.

Grant-Foster, in particular, is a major x-factor in this game, with his ability to block shots on the perimeter a truly standout skill that will make getting good looks far more difficult for the Broncos.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Tyon Grant-Foster (7). | Photo by Myk Crawford

On offense, Gonzaga will need to get back to pounding the ball down low to superstars Graham Ike and Braden Huff, the team's two leading scorers and one of the best frontcourt tandems in all of college basketball.

Gonzaga settled for too many outside shots early in Sunday's game against LMU before ultimately feeding the rock down low, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Santa Clara pack in the paint and try to force the Zags to settle for perimeter shots. Santa Clara also boasts a 7'1 center in Bukky Oboye and solid length elsewhere on the roster in 6'8 wing Thierry Darlan, 6'9 forwards Jake Ensminger and Allen Graves, and 6'7 wing Elijah Mahi.

Below is a look at how to tune in to Gonzaga's late night matchup with Santa Clara on Thursday:

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara

Date: Thursday, Jan. 8

Game time: 8:30 p.m. PT

Where: The Kennel (Spokane, WA)

How to watch: ESPN2

How to stream: Fubo (start your free trial)

How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App

