How to watch, listen to Gonzaga vs. Texas Southern season opener
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will look to secure a 22nd consecutive season-opening victory on Monday when the Tigers of Texas Southern come to town.
Gonzaga is 5-0 all-time against Texas Southern, including a 97-69 win against the SWAC opponent to open up the 2017-18 season.
Gonzaga is projected to handle this game comfortably, with KenPom projecting a 93-64 victory, but the matchup still provides the team a crucial tune-up opportunity before facing the Oklahoma Sooners at the Spokane Arena on Saturday, Nov. 8, as well as the No. 23-ranked Creighton Blue Jays the following Tuesday, Nov. 11, at the Kennel.
Gonzaga heads into the 2025-26 season with a very deep and talented roster, but a group that has not had very much time together this offseason. Only four players who played rotation minutes from last year's team are back: Graham Ike, Braden Huff, Ismaila Diagne, and Emmanuel Innocenti.
Of course, a trio of projected contributors were on the team last year, but two of them were voluntarily redshirting in Braeden Smith and Jalen Warley, and the other — Steele Venters — was working his way back from a pair of season-ending injuries to his ACL and Achilles.
Coach Few will use Monday's opener to mix and match until he finds the perfect combination(s) of players to deploy on a regular basis this upcoming season. Ike and Huff are locks to start up front, and Smith has the keys to the kingdom as Gonzaga's point guard, but there are six players competing for two spots on the wing: Innocenti and Venters, along with Arizona State transfer Adam Miller, Grand Canyon transfer Tyon Grant-Foster, and freshmen Mario Saint-Supery and Davis Fogle.
And that's not counting Warley, who has historically played small forward but who is projected to do most of his work for Gonzaga as a small-ball four instead.
Monday's game won't give Few — or Zag fans — all the answers, but it will help put the puzzle together before the two big games against Oklahoma and Creighton, while giving many key players their first real game action in a Zag uniform.
Below is a look at how to watch Gonzaga's season opener on Monday evening:
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Texas Southern
Date: Monday, Nov. 3
Game Time: 6 p.m. PT
Where: McCarthey Athletic Center
How to watch: KHQ (local) ESPN+ (out of market)
How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App