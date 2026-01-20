How to watch, listen to Gonzaga basketball vs. Pepperdine Waves

For the fourth time in the past ten years, Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are 19-1 or better through the first 20 games of the season after a pair of 21-point road victories last week in conference play.

Gonzaga sits atop the West Coast Conference standings with a perfect 7-0 record, and they'll look to get to 8-0 on Wednesday against the worst team in the league.

The Pepperdine Waves (6-14, 1-6) were Gonzaga's first WCC victims back in late December, with the Zags travelling down to Malibu and handing coach Ed Schilling's team a 40-point loss, 96-56, behind 18 points from Tyon Grant-Foster and 15 from freshman Davis Fogle.

Grant-Foster and Fogle will be counted on again on Wednesday, as Gonzaga will be without star forward Braden Huff (knee), who is not expected back until mid-February at the earliest, and may not return at all during the regular season.

Gonzaga may also be without All-American candidate Graham Ike, who sat out Saturday's game in Seattle against the Redhawks with ankle soreness. Ike was in attendance with a walking boot on his foot, and unless he has fully recovered, it seems unlikely that coach Few would risk throwing him out there against a team that is struggling as much as Pepperdine.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike. | Photo by Myk Crawford.

Pepperdine's loss to Gonzaga was its first of six straight to begin league play, with the Waves finally picking up their first conference win last Wednesday at home against the Portland Pilots. Pepperdine is not only failing to win games in WCC play, but five of their six losses have been by 19 or more points in what has been a significantly challenging season for the Waves.

Gonzaga started sophomore Ismaila Diagne and senior Jalen Warley in place of Huff and Ike on Saturday, and while the team's new look offense was disjointed at times against Seattle's top 40 defense, the Zags more than held their own on the defensive end of the floor. Seattle had nearly as many turnovers (18) as made field goals (19) at Climate Pledge on Saturday, while the Zags capitalized with 22 points off those turnovers.

Don't be surprised to see Diagne and Warley in the starting lineup again on Wednesday, should Gonzaga opt to give Ike another night of rest to prepare him for Saturday's home bout with San Francisco and next week's big home game against Saint Mary's.

Below is a look at how to watch Gonzaga take on Pepperdine on Wednesday at The Kennel:

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 21

Game time: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: The Kennel (Spokane, WA)

How to watch: ESPN+

How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS