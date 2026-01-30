How to watch, listen to Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Saint Mary's Gaels men's basketball

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will have their 14-game winning streak tested in a significant way on Saturday when Randy Bennett and the Saint Mary's Gaels come to town.

Fortunately, Gonzaga won't have to take on one of the best rebounding teams in the country without their starting frontcourt. Gonzaga has been without both Braden Huff (knee) and Graham Ike (ankle) the past three games - wins over Seattle U, Pepperdine, and San Francisco, but coach Few indicated Thursday that Ike is expected to return on Saturday night.

"He looks good to me," Few said. "He's practiced the last couple of days, so, he's back to moving around."

The timing could not be better for the Zags, who will need Ike's size, scoring ability, and physicality on the glass against a tough Gaels squad that averages nearly 40 rebounds per game, while holding opponents to just 64.5 points on average - the 12th best mark in the country.

"They're just really, really, really solid," Few said of the Gaels. "They do not beat themselves. They almost always stay between you and the basket; you have to make shots over the top of them. It sounds simple, but they're really, really solid there. They're always a great rebounding team."

Ike's return allows Gonzaga to play their more typical post-oriented offense, which allows for lots of floor spacing and open looks from three, thanks to the gravity Ike absorbs down low.

However, Ike won't play the full 40 minutes, so fans can expect the Zags to continue utilizing what has been a wildly successful small-ball lineup that features 6'7 Jalen Warley at the 'five'. This lineup has struggled at times offensively - relying more on dribble penetration and contested shots - but has been an absolute force defensively, holding opponents to 58.6 points per game on just 37.9% shooting.

Of those three opponents, only San Francisco ranks in the top half of the country in adjusted offensive efficiency; however, coming in at No. 103, while Saint Mary's is all the way up at No. 37.

The Gaels shoot 37.1% from three - 37th in the country - and lead college basketball with an 81.8% mark from the free throw line, continuing a longstanding tradition of coach Bennett-led teams being highly efficient offensively while locking down defensively.

All these point to a hard-fought, close matchup on Saturday between these two rivals in what will be the final regular-season matchup in Spokane before the Zags move to the new-look Pac-12 in 2026-27.

Below is a look at how to watch this heavyweight battle between Gonzaga and Saint Mary's:

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's

Date: Saturday, Jan. 31

Game time: 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: The Kennel (Spokane, WA)

How to watch: ESPN

How to stream: Fubo (start your free trial)

How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App

