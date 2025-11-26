How to watch, listen to Gonzaga vs. Michigan men's basketball game
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs kept rolling on Tuesday night, dominating the Maryland Terrapins by a final score of 100-61 and setting up a championship bout with the No. 7-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the Players Era Festival.
Wednesday's game will be a rematch of the last time Gonzaga played for an in-season championship back in the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis, a game where the Wolverines secured a comfortable 82-64 victory.
That was Juwan Howard's first year at the helm for Michigan, and he has since been replaced by former Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May, who is off to an outstanding 33-10 start in his career, which included winning the Big Ten conference tournament and earning a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament last year.
This year, the Wolverines are off to a 6-0 start and are the hottest team in the Players Era field, having destroyed San Diego State by 40 points on Monday, 94-54, and following that up with a 30-point win over the No. 21 Auburn Tigers, 102-72, on Tuesday.
Not that Gonzaga hasn't been scorching hot themselves, beating No. 8 Alabama by 10 and then finding their outside shot on Tuesday, hitting 14 threes to down the Terrapins, which included a combined 10-14 shooting performance from a pair of reserve wings in Emmanuel Innocenti and Steele Venters.
Wednesday's tilt will be a battle down on the block, however, with Michigan boasting perhaps the best frontcourt defense in college basketball, headlined by 7'3 center Aday Mara (2.8 blocks per game), 6'9 sophomore Morez Johnson Jr, and All-American candidate Yaxel Lendeborg, a 6'9 super athletic forward who is averaging 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game.
On the season, the Wolverines have held opponents to a ridiculous 35.7% field goal percentage on two-point attempts, while Gonzaga has scored on 62.7% of their two-point tries - and whichever side comes out on top of this battle will earn the championship trophy, and a hefty sum of NIL change.
Below is a look at how to tune in to see Gonzaga compete for its first MTE championship since the 2018 Maui Invitational, when Rui Hachimura, Brandon Clarke, and Zach Norvell took down the Duke Blue Devils:
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Michigan
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 26
Game time: 6:30 p.m. PT
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena (Las Vegas, NV)
How to watch: TNT (and HBO MAX)
How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App