Game time, TV info for Gonzaga vs Santa Clara in WCC Tournament championship

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs extended an incredible NCAA record by advancing to the West Coast Conference Tournament championship for the 29th consecutive year, defeating the Oregon State Beavers, 65-56, at the Orleans Arena on Monday evening.

Behind Graham Ike's 24 points and 11 rebounds, Gonzaga will get one final game as members of the WCC, hoping to win the conference tournament and potentially boost their seed in the big dance.

Currently Gonzaga is projected between a No. 3 and a No. 4 seed by most bracketologists, but a win on Tuesday would help ensure they land as a 3-seed on Selection Sunday.

That's because the Zags will get a quality opponent on Tuesday night - although not the one most were expecting. A dramatic, high-level contest between (2)Saint Mary's and (3)Santa Clara on Monday night was won by the Broncos, sending Herb Sendek's team to the conference championship for the first time since 2007. The win also gave SCU another quad 1 victory, likely solidifying their spot as an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament even if they lose to Gonzaga on Tuesday.

The Broncos would love to leave no doubt, however, and a win over Gonzaga would give them the automatic bid - putting them into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995 when they were led by a small Canadian point guard by the name of Steve Nash.

Gonzaga swept Santa Clara in the regular season, winning 89-77 in Spokane and 94-86 at Santa Clara. Emmanuel Innocenti was the star in both games, scoring a season-high 16 points at home and dropping 13 points on the road for two of his three highest scoring outputs of the year.

The Zags also got great news with the return of versatile wing Jalen Warley on Monday. Warley missed the team's previous two games - at home against Portland and in Moraga against Saint Mary's - with a quad contusion that has been bothering him since suffering the injury Feb. 4 against Portland.

"He actually had some treatment that finally worked this week, and he was moving around really, really well; the best it's been in probably a month, at least," Few said on Monday after the 6'7 wing played 23 minutes against Oregon State. "We were encouraged by that."

Warley's return will be vital against a Broncos team that has big, physical wings in Elijah Mahi, Thierry Darlan, and Jake Ensminger, and who can really light it up from beyond the arc.

If the Zags can limit SCU's outside shooting, and let WCC Player of the Year Graham Ike do his thing, they should walk away with some more hardware on Tuesday night - and the confidence that a No. 3 seed awaits them on Selection Sunday.

Below is a look at how to watch Tuesday's matchup between Gonzaga and Santa Clara:

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Game time: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: The Orleans Arena (Las Vegas, NV)

How to watch: ESPN

How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App