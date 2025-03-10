How to watch Saint Mary’s Gaels vs. Pepperdine Waves: TV channel, game time, predictions
After one of the best regular seasons in school history, the Saint Mary’s Gaels are now focusing on trying to win consecutive West Coast Conference Tournament titles for the first time ever.
The top-seeded Gaels (27-4, 14-1) can advance to the championship game by beating upstart Pepperdine in the semifinals on Monday night at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The ninth-seeded Waves have knocked off Portland, Oregon State and Santa Clara behind Moe Odum after going just 4-14 in conference play in the regular season.
Yes, it’s March and anything can happen. But it’s going to take a Herculean effort for the Waves (13-21) to win their fourth game in as many nights against a Gaels team that defeated them by 30 and 24 points during the regular season. The Gaels have had eight days off since finishing the regular season on March 1 with a 10-point win over Oregon State.
The winner moves on to meet the winner of No. 3 San Francisco vs. No. 2 Gonzaga in the championship game on Tuesday night.
Randy Bennett, named WCC Coach of the Year for the fourth straight season, has plenty of experience keeping his team ready through the down time the top seeds experience during the conference tournament.
“You've got to kind of stay in idle right now. You can't check out. It's not spring break. It's not vacation," Bennett said.
The Gaels moved up to No. 19 in The Associated Press Top 25. Center Mitchell Saxen and fellow seniors Luke Barrett and Augustas Marciulionis are looking forward to their fourth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament, whether it will be via the WCC’s automatic bid if they win the tournament or an at-large bid.
HOW TO WATCH SAINT MARY’S VS. PEPPERDINE
Who: Saint Mary’s plays Pepperdine in the WCC Tournament semifinals
When: 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET | Monday, March 10
Where: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
TV: ESPN
ESPN BPI prediction: Saint Mary’s has an 95.9% percent chance to win
Betting: Saint Mary’s -19.5 (-110)
