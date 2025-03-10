Gonzaga vs. San Francisco betting odds, prediction for WCC Tournament semifinal game
A trip to the West Coast Conference Tournament championship game is on the line Monday night when the Gonzaga Bulldogs and San Francisco Dons square off in the semifinal round at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
The Zags (23-8, 14-4 WCC), who earned a quadruple-bye into the semifinal round as the tournament's No. 2 seed, would be appearing in their 28th consecutive WCC title game if they complete the season sweep of the Dons (24-8, 13-5 WCC) in what will be the fourth straight head-to-head meeting in the WCC semifinal round between the two schools.
Gonzaga, which has won the last 31 contests against San Francisco, came away with an 88-77 victory in the season's first matchup behind double-double performances from Graham Ike (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Ryan Nembhard (18 points, 13 assists) at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Feb. 13. Nembhard, the nation's leader in assists, dished out 16 dimes in the Bulldogs' triumphant 95-75 win over the Dons at the Chase Center on March 1.
San Francisco guard Marcus Williams, who scored a team-high 28 points that night against the Zags, won't have the opportunity to light up the scoreboard again on Monday after the school received information prior to its trip down to Las Vegas that Williams had been involved in an NCAA rule violation that impacts his eligibility. The 6-foot-2 senior guard was voted All-WCC first team while putting up 15.1 points, 4.3 assists (team-high) and 3.6 rebounds per game. Williams also knocked down 41.4% of his 3-point attempts during the regular season.
Without their dynamic table-setter to help out Malik Thomas (19.1 points per game), the Dons had to unexpectedly turn to Ryan Beasley, a 5-foot-11 sophomore who'd started one game prior to Sunday night's quarterfinal game against Washington State. Beasley, who injured his ankle badly in the regular season finale, not only stepped up for the Dons despite his condition — he put on a career-performance to send his team on to the ensuing round. Beasley led the way with 29 points and went 10-of-15 from the field, including 4-of-8 from behind-the-arc, to lead San Francisco past the Cougars in an 86-75 final.
Here's a look at the betting odds and point spread for Monday night's game.
Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Gonzaga: -14.5 (-110)
- San Francisco: +14.5 (-110)
Moneyline:
- Gonzaga: -1450
- San Francisco: +810
Total: 153.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Gonzaga vs. San Francisco How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 10
- Game Time: 8:30 p.m. PT/11:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Orleans Arena | Las Vegas
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
Gonzaga vs. San Francisco ATS Betting Trends
- Gonzaga is 13-18-0 against the spread this season and has covered in four of its last five contests
- San Francisco is 16-13-0 against the spread this year and has covered seven of its last nine games
- The Bulldogs covered the spread in seven of the 19 games this season in which they were favored by 14.5 points or more (36.8% cover rate)
- The Dons covered the only game this season in which they were 14.5-point underdogs (88-77 loss at Gonzaga, Feb. 13)
- The Zags were a combined 8-8 ATS away from home compared to just 5-10 ATS at home this season
- San Francisco is 1-0 ATS this season when coming off no rest
- Gonzaga is 3-8 ATS when having four or more days off in between games
- The total points has hit the "over" in four of the Dons' last six games
- The Bulldogs are 16-4 straight up in their last 20 games played in March
- The Dons haven't beaten the Bulldogs straight-up since 2012, though they've covered the spread in five of the last 10 matchups
Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Prediction and Pick
Gonzaga has made it to the WCC Tournament championship game every season it's been played under head coach Mark Few, who boasts a 52-6 record all-time in the conference tournament. Considering the Dons will likely be without their star guard in Williams, the Bulldogs have an ample opportunity to extend their title game streak to 26 seasons in a row under their future hall-of-fame coach, especially considering San Francisco's slight dip in offensive efficiency in games played away from home this season.
PICK: Gonzaga OVER 84.5 team total points (-118 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
