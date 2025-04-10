Izaiah Pasha cancels visit with Gonzaga
Izaiah Pasha likely won't be in Spokane any time soon after he canceled his upcoming visit with Gonzaga, according to reports.
The 6-foot-4 Delaware transfer and reigning Coastal Athletic Association Rookie of the Year told High Level Sports that the Bulldogs "went another route" and he'll now focus on his other finalists, Texas Tech and Penn State.
Pasha, who listed Gonzaga in his final three schools, had a visit to the Inland Northwest lined up for sometime after the NCAA recruiting dead period ended on April 10. He has a visit Sunday and Monday with Texas Tech. Pasha told High Level Sports he'll make his decision on April 16.
Pasha started 33 games and averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 51.7% from the field in 34 appearances with the Blue Hens last season. In addition to All-CAA freshman team honors, Pasha earned All-CAA tournament team honors for helping guide Delaware to the conference tournament championship game as the tournament's 12-seed. Pasha stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and just one turnover against UNC Wilmington, though it wasn't enough to punch Delaware's ticket to the NCAA Tournament, as Pasha and company fell 76-72.
The Zags will likely need to retool the guard spot somewhat given that Ryan Nembhard, Khalif Battle and Nolan Hickman have exhausted their eligibility. Gonzaga made some headway in that department Thursday when Maryland transfer Rodney Rice listed the Zags as one of the six teams he's considering joining for 2025-26. The 6-foot-4 Rice averaged 13.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists while playing in all 36 games for the Terrapins, who just reached the Sweet 16 for the third time since 2002.