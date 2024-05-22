5-star recruit Jalen Haralson hoping to visit Gonzaga soon
One of the top recruits in the 2025 class could pay a visit to Spokane in the near future.
Jalen Haralson, the No. 10 ranked recruit in the 2025 class according to 247Sports Composite, told 247Sports (VIP access) that he thinks he’ll take an official visit to Gonzaga, Duke, Kansas and Missouri in the next couple of months.
The 6-foot-6 small forward out of La Lumiere School (Indiana) cut his list of options down to nine in March: Auburn, Indiana, Duke, Kansas, Purdue, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Missouri and the Zags. Haralson, the No. 1 player in the state of Indiana, has already visited Auburn, Purdue, Indiana and Notre Dame. It appears more visits could be lined up by the end of summer, according to 247Sports.
Haralson could be the second 2025 recruit to pay Gonzaga a visit in the coming months, as four-star prospect Davis Fogle announced he’ll be in Spokane on an official visit for June 28-29.
Haralson has been on Gonzaga’s radar for a while now, as he received a scholarship offer from the program in June 2023. Not only would a commitment from the talented combo guard put him up with the likes of Chet Holmgren, Jalen Suggs and Hunter Sallis as one of the highest-ranked recruits in program history, but it would also set the program up nicely for the future.
The Bulldogs are slated to have six seniors on the roster for the 2024-25 season. That includes both starting guards (Nolan Hickman and Ryan Nembhard) as well as Graham Ike, Michael Ajayi, Khalif Battle and Ben Gregg. Mark Few has a lot of talent to replace a year from now, and landing a commitment from one of the top-ranked recruits in the 2025 class would aid in that process.
Along with Haralson and Fogle, the Zags are also targeting five-star Isiah Harwell, French guard Nolan Traore and four-star wing Nik Khamenia — all of whom are in the 2025 class and have visited Spokane. Harwell, the No. 8 recruit in the class, was in attendance for Gonzaga’s home game against Santa Clara in February. Traore, a 6-foot-4 French guard, was present for the San Diego State game in December. Khamenia has visited Spokane on multiple occasions.