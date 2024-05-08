Gonzaga's J.P. Batista renews his passion for leadership with the Zags: 'I’ve always had the desire of mentorship'
Former Gonzaga men's basketball standout J.P. Batista didn't plan on entering the coaching world once his playing career was finished. But when presented an opportunity to join the Bulldogs coaching staff as a grad assistant, he saw it as a way to help a younger generation of players through the trials and tribulations he had endured as a player years ago.
"Coaching wasn't in my plans at all," Batista said. "[Gonzaga assistant Brian Michaelson] mentioned there might be an opportunity for you if you're willing to come here as a grad assistant, and I was like, OK, why not?"
Batista, who played professionally overseas for over 15 years after two seasons at Gonzaga, admitted he was nervous heading into his new role because he didn't know what to expect. Coaches put in hours upon hours of watching game film, putting together game plans and going over those plans wih players in practice everyday during the season. Batista is still adjusting to that lifestyle, though his passion for serving others has always been a strongsuit.
“That sense of servant leadership was always on the top of my mind," Batista said. "Being in a position to mentor those younger players as a coach, for me, is by far is one of the biggest things. How can I help these kids overcome the challenges that were hard for me."
Batista discussed his role as a grad assistant at Gonzaga, his playing career overseas and much more on a new episode of Gonzaga Nation.
