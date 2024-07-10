Khalif Battle on committing to Gonzaga: 'The decision was pretty easy for me'
With over 100 games played in his five-year college basketball career, there isn’t much that fazes Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Khalif Battle.
“I feel like I’ve been in every situation possible,” Battle said. “Now that I’m the older guy with experience, I don’t think any environment or anything else can deter what I bring to the team.”
Admittedly, though, Battle is still adjusting to his new life in the Inland Northwest. Spokane is over 2,500 miles east of his home in Edison, New Jersey, (roughly 25 miles southwest of Newark) and throughout his stops at Butler, Temple and Arkansas, the 6-foot-5 guard has never played a game in the Pacific Time Zone.
Battle said he grew up playing outside mostly, and that there were “no drills or cone drills, we didn’t do that.” His grandma, a school janitor, would literally “lock” Battle in the gym while she was on the job. Toughness was built from playing against older guys in pickup games.
A different walk of life compared to some of his new teammates for sure, and while the Zags aren’t necessarily a pipeline for New Jersey players, Battle wanted to blaze his own path to the West Coast.
“I never wanted to do what everyone else did,” Battle said. “So I think going out here was just a great change of scenery I think. The hospitality of people on the West Coast has been great to me ... I’m enjoying it.”
Battle’s first experience in Spokane is one he’ll likely never forget. Just hours after he got off the plane for his official visit, he was playing pickup with Hall-of-Fame point guard John Stockton.
“He doesn’t miss a midrange shot,” Battle said of Stockton. “He doesn’t turn the ball over. And he’s still playing the passing lane like he’s still getting steals.”
Whether or not that moment played a factor in his decision, Battle said it was easy to commit to the Bulldogs after discussing his goals with Mark Few and the coaching staff.
“Coach Few and I basically shared the same agenda. I just wanted to win and to ultimately reach the next level as my goal, to be playing in the NBA,” Battle said. “But I know I can’t do that unless I win. Unless I learn from someone who’s used to having those types of players.”
“So I think the decision was pretty easy for me. But at the same time I knew I was gonna be a long way from home, it’s going to be a different environment ... I’m just embracing it all.”
Battle shared more about his visit to Gonzaga, what it was like growing up in New Jersey, what he brings to the table as a grad transfer and much more on a new Gonzaga Nation episode.
Produced by Thomas Gallagher.
