With Khalif Battle on board, what will Gonzaga's starting lineup be next season?
The Gonzaga men's basketball team tacked on more talent and experience over the weekend with the addition of Arkansas graduate transfer Khalif Battle.
A 6-foot-5 guard with one year of eligibility remaining, Battle started 13 of 32 games this past season and was second on the Razorbacks in scoring at 14.8 points per game. He shot 35.3% from 3-point range on 4.3 attempts per game.
"I really like the addition," said Dan Dickau on a new episode of Gonzaga Nation. "He's a guy that's wired to score."
With four of five starters returning, three young, talented reserves back and two significant transfer portal additions, the Zags are suddenly very deep. So what will the Bulldogs' starting lineup look like next season?
"I don't think there's any way any of the four returners don't start," said Dickau.
The fifth starting spot, Dickau believes, will be a competition between Battle, Michael Ajayi, Dusty Stromer, Steele Venters and Jun Seok Yeo.
The starting lineup aside, Dickau loves the pieces Mark Few now has on his roster.
"There's a lot of versatility within this roster," said Dickau. "You could put a really good shooting unit out there in (Ryan) Nembhard, (Nolan) Hickman, Battle, (Steele) Venters or (Dusty) Stromer, with a Ben Gregg. That's five legit three-point threats."
Dickau analyzes the roster, potential transfer portal targets the Zags are still looking at, and much more, on a new Gonzaga Nation episode.
Produced by Christian Pedersen.
