Lauren Whittaker lone freshman named to Mid-Major Player of the year Watch List

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Lauren Whittaker has been named to the midseason watch list for the Becky Hammon Player of the Year Award, given annually to the best mid-major player in college basketball.

Whittaker is the lone freshman on the 15-player list, and one of just four freshmen to ever be included on any watch list in the award's six-year history - joining Buffalo's Dyaisha Fair in 2020, Bowling Green's Lexi Fleming in 2021, and Fairfield's Meghan Andersen in 2024.

The 6'3 forward came to Gonzaga in the middle of the 2023-24 season, but sat out the past year and a half before stepping into a starting role as a redshirt freshman this year. She came in with massive shoes to fill, replacing the program's all-time leading scorer and rebounder - and one of the most prolific scorers in college basketball history - in Yvonne Ejim.

Somewhat incredibly, Whittaker has been able to post similar production to Ejim in her first collegiate campaign, leading the WCC in scoring and rebounding at 19.3 points and 10.2 boards, respectively, as well as field goal percentage at 57.5%. Whittaker is shooting 62.9% on over nine two-point attempts per game, but has also proven she can step out on the perimeter with an outstanding 41% clip from three on over three attempts per game, and shoots a stellar 83.7% from the free throw line for good measure.

The New Zealand native leads all freshmen nationally and is ninth in the country with 10 total double-doubles. She ranks 17th nationally in total points (386) and her 19.3 per game average ranks 28th. She is also 12th and 24th in total rebounds and rebounds per game, respectively, and ranks in the top 25 in total field goals made (21st) and field goal percentage (24th).

There is zero doubt that Whittaker is the best freshman in the WCC, and in fact, she has a strong case as the best in the country. She currently ranks in the top three among freshmen in nine different categories, including first in double-doubles, field goal percentage, defensive rebounds, second in points, points per game, rebounds, defensive rebounds per game, field goals made, and third in free throws made.

Whittaker has won the WCC Freshman of the Week award a whopping eight times this season - including five times in a row - and even took home the USBWA Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week award back on Dec. 23.

Gonzaga has long been represented on the Becky Hammon Award lists, with Ejim winning the award back in 2024 and landing as a finalist in 2025. Gonzaga has had six different players on at least one list - the most in the history of this award.

The 10 semi-finalists will be announced in February, followed by five finalists in March and a winner announced around the Final Four.

Whittaker and the Zags travel to Corvallis to take on Oregon State on Thursday at 6:00 PM, in a battle between the top two teams in the West Coast Conference - with both teams sitting 14-6 overall and 6-1 in league play. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

