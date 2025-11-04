Live updates, highlights from Gonzaga's season opener vs. Texas Southern
Gonzaga aims for its 22nd consecutive win in a season opener on Monday as Texas Southern pays a visit to McCarthey Athletic Center for the first game of the 2025-26 campaign for both teams.
The Bulldogs have started the college basketball season 1-0 every year since 2003, with an opportunity to extend their streak against an experienced Tigers squad that returned over half of its scoring production from a team that finished 15-17 in 2024-25.
Notably, Texas Southern head coach Johnny Jones brought back preseason All-Southwestern Athletic Conference guard Zaire Hayes in the offseason, giving the Tigers a veteran backcourt player who upped his point per game average from 3.6 in 2023-24 to 10.4 by the end of last season. Hayes also upped his 3-point shooting to eclipse the 40% mark after knocking down 22.9% in his first year of Division I basketball.
Prior to joining Texas Southern in 2023, Hayes played in 24 for Northwest Kansas Tech, a junior college program located in Goodland, Kansas.
Through the transfer portal, Jones added 6-foot-7 forward Troy Hupstead (3.0 ppg at UT Arlington), and 6-foot-8 center Josh Akpovwa (1.8 ppg at Incarnate Word). Those two make up a squad that consists of 14 upperclassmen and is projected to finish No. 5 in the SWAC standings, according to the preseason coaches poll.
For the Zags, several new faces are set to make their official debut after appearing in the team's two exhibition wins over Northwest University and Western Oregon. Three players have been waiting over a year to play in a college basketball game that counts: Steele Venters, who last played March 23, 2023 (960 days ago) with Eastern Washington; Braeden Smith, the former Patriot League Player of the Year at Colgate who last suited up March 22, 2024 (591 days); and Jalen Warley, a Florida State transfer who played March 14, 2023 (599 days).
That trio figures to find its way into a rotation that's led by preseason All-West Coast Conference nominees Graham Ike and Braden Huff. Ike paced the WCC in field goal percentage (59.8%), was No. 3 in scoring (17.3) and No. 5 in rebounding (7.3) last season. Huff, who started alongside Ike for the final three games, averaged 11 points on 57.7% shooting from the field.
Gonzaga enters its final season in the WCC as the favorite to finish atop the league's standings for the 23rd time in the last 25 seasons. The Zags came in at No. 21 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll and checked in at No. 8 on KenPom.com's preseason rankings.
Here are the live updates.
(Refresh this page for the latest update)
1ST HALF
Gonzaga 24 Texas Southern 20 (7:24): Gonzaga's offense hadn't managed to snap out of its lull offensively, leaning heavily on Tyon-Grant Foster and Graham Ike to get the job done coming out of the 12-minute media timeout. Those two scored nine points in a row before Braden Huff got one to drop around the rim
Gonzaga 13, Texas Southern 12 (11:51): Duane Posey brought the house down with a monster putback dunk, much to the displeasure of the Kennel crowd. Eight of the Tigers' first 12 points came in the paint. They also had four offensive rebounds early on.
Gonzaga 11, Texas Southern 10 (13:35): Adam Miller tallied his first points in a Gonzaga uniform with a 3-pointer from the left wing, set up by a screen from Jalen Warley in transition. Zags tightened up defensively but still struggled to find the bottom of the net early on.
Gonzaga 8, Texas Southern 7 (14:43): Tyon Grant-Foster gave Gonzaga its first lead with an old fashioned 3-point play, moments after the 6-foot-7 forward soared in for a defensive rebound.
Texas Southern 7, Gonzaga 5 (15:59): Emmanuel Innocenti answered a Jaylen Wysinger 3-ball with one of his own, and Gonzaga's first made field goal of the season. The Tigers came ready to play, beating the Zags on a few offensive rebounds while making it difficult for the frontcourt.
Texas Southern 4, Gonzaga 2 (17:34): After the Zags started 0-of-5 from the floor, Braden Huff tallied the team's first points of the season on a pair of made shots at the charity stripe.
PREGAME
Starting lineups: Graham Ike and Braden Huff were joined by Braeden Smith, Emmanuel Innocenti and Tyon Grant-Foster in Gonzaga's first starting lineup of the season. Texas Southern trotted out Jaylen Wysinger, Zytarious Mortle, Kolby Granger, Duane Posey and Jordan Gorecki.