Live updates, highlights: Gonzaga leads Southern Utah in second half of college basketball game
Gonzaga hosted Southern Utah on Monday in one final tune up before heading down to Las Vegas for three games in the Players Era Festival multi-team event.
The Bulldogs (4-0) faced a short turnaround coming off a hard-fought win at Arizona State on Friday. It wasn't the cleanest 40 minutes Mark Few's team had put together on the young season, though Graham Ike's 20 points and nine rebounds, along with some clutch shooting in crunch time from Adam Miller, helped fuel the Zags to a 77-65 victory from Tempe, Arizona.
A combined 58 free throw attempts, 44 foul calls and a pair of technical fouls between the future and former Pac-12 schools underscored the chaotic nature of the late-night tilt, creating quite the environment for Gonzaga's first true road test of the 2025-26 campaign.
The Zags returned to Spokane for a nonconference tilt against the Thunderbirds (1-3), who lost to the Sun Devils, 81-64, in the regular season opener on Nov. 4.
Southern Utah returned just 10.6% of the minutes played from last season's 12-19 squad, which finished No. 8 in the Western Athletic Conference. Rob Jeter's squad was picked to finish last in the WAC once again going into the 2025-26 season.
Among the newcomers to the ranks, senior forward Jaiden Feroah provided some positive returns in the team's first four games of the season. The 6-foot-9 Draper, Utah, product averaged a team-high 14.0 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 57.1% from the field heading into Monday's contest.
Feroah might've been the most stout rim protector Gonzaga saw through its first five games. He averaged 3.8 rejections per game heading into Monday's game.
Prior to spending last season at Holy Cross, Feroah was a standout at Green River College in Auburn, Washington, where he earned Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors and guided the Gators to a 27-6 overall record and the Northwest Athletic Conference championship as a sophomore.
Feroah and Green River went up against former Gonzaga forward Michael Ajayi when he was at Pierce Community College. The Gators came away with a 69-60 win despite a 19-point, 20-rebound outing from Ajayi in that Feb. 22, 2023 contest.
Freshman guard Elijah Duval was second on the Thunderbirds with 13.5 points and a team-high 5.0 assists per game. Dylan Jones led Southern Utah from behind the arc with 2.5 makes per game.
Southern Utah's one win on the season was against Bethesda on Nov. 11.
2ND HALF
Gonzaga 84, Southern Utah 37 (11:50): All 11 players to touch the floor Gonzaga scored after Braeden Smith drained the Zags' fourth 3-pointer of the night.
Gonzaga 72, Southern Utah 34 (15:18): Adam Miller drove through the teeth of the defense and got his fourth made bucket to drop, furthering Gonzaga's largest lead of the ballgame. The Thunderbirds still didn't have as many baskets from the field (13) as turnovers committed (16) through 25 minutes.
HALFTIME RECAP
Gonzaga 59, Southern Utah 27
Defense Bulldogs, defense: The Zags smothered the Thunderbirds, forcing 14 turnovers and allowing only 10 made field goals through the first 20 minutes of play. Southern Utah had a stretch of 10 consecutive misses spanning roughly 5 minutes of game time, until Elijah Duval's layup at the 1:18 mark snapped the cold streak.
Super Mario: The freshman guard was superb on both ends of the floor in the first half. On top of 11 points and four assists offensively, Saint-Supéry snagged five steals in the first half of his first collegiate start, including one toward the end of the half that gave the Zags a 32-point lead.
Spreading the wealth: Ten of the 11 players to see the floor for the Zags in the first half scored at least two points, with Graham Ike and Mario Saint-Supéry leading the way at 11 points apiece. Braeden Smith was the only player without a bucket on Gonzaga's side. The Bulldogs shot 24-of-38 (63.2%) from the field and made 13 of their last 18 looks before halftime.
1ST HALF
Gonzaga 50, Southern Utah 21 (2:48): Another defensive stop leads to a transition bucket for the Zags, who went ahead by 29 points after Ismaila Diagne blocked a layup from Kai Burdick, leading to a 4-on-1 break and score for Steele Venters. With that bucket, nine of the 10 players to see the floor for Gonzaga scored — Braeden Smith being the exception with just under 3 minutes until half.
Gonzaga 40, Southern Utah 16 (7:27): Gonzaga led by 24 at the 12-minute media timeout but it felt like the lead should've been wider based on the Zags' defensive intensity. Constant ball pressure and anticpitatory plays on the perimeter caused 12 turnovers and yielded only six made baskets to the Thunderbirds through the first 12.5 minutes of game play. Gonzaga also started 16-of-26 from the field offensively.
Gonzaga 30, Southern Utah 12 (9:32): Eventful sequence from the Zags started with a tough finish from Mario Saint-Supéry, a nice recover and emphatic rejection from Tyon Grant-Foster on the other and a near 4-point play from Saint-Supéry, who converted at the foul line with thee free throws.
Gonzaga 23, Southern Utah 12 (10:40): The Thunderbirds finally found some sort of rhythm offensively through Tanner Hayhurst, who knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to make it an 11-point game with about 11 minutes left in the half. Graham Ike answered with a turnaround jumper.
Gonzaga 17, Southern Utah 4 (13:20): Isiah Cottrell snapped the Thunderbirds' scoring drought with a pair of makes at the charity stripe after getting fouled by Jalen Warley. Souther Utah started 1-of-7 from the field with seven turnovers.
Gonzaga 11, Southern Utah 2 (14:58): Gonzaga's defense suffocated Southern Utah early on, forcing five turnovers on the Thunderbirds' first eight possessions to jump out to an early lead. Cale Barclay had the Thunderbirds' first points with a layup at the 16-minute mark.
Gonzaga 9, Southern Utah 0 (17:19): Adam Miller tossed one up toward the rim for Tyon Grant-Foster to finish off, giving the Zags a 6-0 lead before Mario Saint-Supéry drained the game's first 3-pointer moments later.
Gonzaga 2, Southern 0 (19:38): Graham Ike got the Zags on the board first with a signature post move and bucket.
PREGAME
Starting lineup change: Mario Saint-Supéry made his first collegiate start Monday. Tyon Grant-Foster, Adam Miller, Graham Ike and Braden Huff rounded out the Zags' first five.