Mark Few reacts to Gonzaga's NCAA Tournament seeding on Selection Sunday

Gonzaga found out who, when and where it'll play in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament during the nationally-televised selection show on CBS Sunday.

The selection committee put the Bulldogs (30-3, 16-2 WCC) on the 3-seed line in the West Region, pitting them against Kennesaw State in a first round matchup from the Moda Center in Portland on Thursday.

Here's what Gonzaga head coach Mark Few had to say following the results of Selection Sunday.

On the team's reaction to earning No. 3 seed during Selection Sunday show

"Everybody's excited for this day. It's a culmination of all the work we put in, all the way since late June. Just anticipation and the excitement of seeing your name pop up, it's always great to see it. I never take that for granted."

"We got a lot of buddies in the profession that are sitting at home watching [the selection show] with their seasons over, so, I know I never take it for granted. It's definitely the greatest day of the year in the professional for me."

On not taking the NCAA Tournament for granted

"I understand how hard it is to get to the NCAA Tournament. It's really, really hard. A bunch of really damn good players that aren't playing in this thing. There's a bunch of great coaches. There's probably some Hall of Fame coaches that aren't playing in this thing."

"It's an absolute gift, and it's a long, hard stretch. And obviously we went through it with all the injuries and stuff this year. These guys deserve a ton of credit just for getting it. A ton of credit."

On what he knows about Kennesaw State

"I think, just talking to people, they've worked with Nate [Oats] at Alabama, so I would expect very similar style to Alabama — get up and down, shoot 3s, offensive rebound, apply pressure on the basketball 94 feet. Sounds like they got a lot of different guys that can score different nights."

"They're on a nice run right now. They've run seven [of their past nine] and playing their best ball. Those teams are dangerous."

On carrying over momentum from WCC tournament into NCAA Tournament

"I think the competition that we've received within this league, lately, has really, really helped. It's really stepped up. I think it's really nice to see that we got three teams in (Santa Clara and Saint Mary's)."

"I think that speaks to the strength of those three teams, and again, just being challenged by those teams. Obviously, you guys know the nonconference schedule we played; hopefully to prepare us for what's to come."

On the preparation process for the tournament

"Just being our best. In that moment, you just got to be your best. At that moment, you got to put everything else aside, wherever you're at that particular time. And just individually, you got to be your best. And collectively, we've got to be our best."

"And then we hit all kinds of adversity; whether it's making a bunch of shots, or tough shots, or maybe some foul trouble, or maybe you're just not having your day. You just got to dig in and fight through it, because this tournament's win or go home with no excuses."

On health statuses of Braden Huff and Jalen Warley

"B-Huff's jogging and shooting. He's not gonna be able to play this weekend or anything, but he is jogging and shooting. I think Jalen's moving around pretty good."