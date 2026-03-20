Mark Few reacts to Gonzaga's NCAA Tournament win vs. Kennesaw State

It was far from pretty and certainly wasn't smooth-sailing, but in the NCAA Tournament, the name of the game is survive and advance for Gonzaga , which did exactly that in a gritty first-round win over Kennesaw State on Thursday.

From porous shooting to questionable officiating, it wasn't necessarily the prettiest basketball being played between the Bulldogs and Owls for the full 40-minute affair from the Moda Center, which was filled to the brim with Gonzaga fans who had to sit in angst until the final buzzer.

Once the horn sounded, though, it was on to the next round. The puzzling calls from the officials over the final few minutes of regulation and the unenthusiastic performance on offense early on didn't matter anymore; it was all about surviving and advancing.

Here's what Mark Few had to say after the game.

On not taking NCAA Tournament wins for granted

"I always understand just how hard it is to win a game. I think that's one of the things I'm most proud of: the streak of 27 straight [NCAA Tournaments]. Then, also the fact that we've won games in this thing, 17 straight."

"It's really, really tough to win games in this tournament. I'm really happy we got through this one. It wasn't pretty, but the bottom line is, you just win now we get to move on."

On the turning point late in the first half

"We started rebounding the ball and we just got back to kind of attacking the paint and just playing with more force on offense."

"We were really soft on the offensive end we weren't drawing any fouls, we weren't creating any advantages. So it started by just getting some stops and getting out and running and attacking."

On Tyon Grant-Foster's shot-blocking

"The best thing it does is when there's a breakdown, all of a sudden it's the type of guy that can make a play. That's what happened tonight. There were several breakdowns where we missed an assignment, where they'd rotate over and Tyon saved us."

"So, it's nice to have somebody that can do that. And obviously the way he rebounds the ball is special."

On Jalen Warley's ability to play multiple positions

"He's extremely versatile. He can play one through five on offense, he can play one through five on defense. And the main thing he does is he makes plays. They started running their 1-3-1 zone, we made a couple mistakes and he comes in and make plays. That's just a wonderful strength."