Multiple Gonzaga stars ranked among ESPN's Top 100 NBA Players
Very few programs in college basketball are more adept at developing NBA talent than the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Unlike programs that routinely land one-and-done caliber high school recruits, coach Mark Few and the Zags have produced NBA talent in multiple different ways. Sure, some of Gonzaga's NBA stars were one-and-dones — like Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren — but Gonzaga also developed international players like Rui Hachimura and Domantas Sabonis, non-five-star recruits like Julian Strawther and Corey Kispert, and even transfers like Brandon Clarke and Andrew Nembhard.
Gonzaga players don't just make the NBA and sit on the bench either; they are routinely big-time contributors for their teams. In fact, ESPN released its top 100 players for the upcoming season, using a poll of over 150 reporters and analysts, and four Gonzaga alumni cracked the list.
Joining the list for the first time is Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, who debuts at No. 81. Nembhard averaged 10 points and 5.0 assists for Indiana in the regular season, and blossomed into an elite on-ball defender and outside shooter during the team's historic run to the Finals, where they fell in Game 7 to Oklahoma City. With Tyrese Haliburton out this upcoming season, Nembhard will take on an even bigger role with the Pacers and could be in line for a breakout season.
Nembhard's running mate for Gonzaga in 2020-21, Jalen Suggs, is on the list again at No. 59. Suggs was No. 95 last year and moved up 36 spots despite appearing in just 35 games for Orlando this past season. The strong defender averaged 16.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while on the floor, and his health is a huge key for Orlando to make a run in the Eastern Conference. Healthy Suggs, alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, could make the Magic a dangerous team in 2026.
Next up is Sacramento big man Domantas Sabonis, who fell from No. 29 to No. 34 despite another incredibly productive campaign with the Kings. Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists last year, shooting over 40% from three. He has now led the NBA in rebounds per game three years in a row and is a three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA Third Teamer.
Finally, NBA champion and Oklahoma City center Chet Holmgren is the highest-ranked Zag on the list, coming in at No. 24 overall — an eight-spot climb from last year's ranking. Injuries once again impacted Holmgren, who played just 32 regular-season games for the Thunder, but he dominated once the playoffs rolled around. The big man is one of the most prolific shot blockers in the league, posting the best FG% allowed on layups and dunks last year among players who contested 100 or more shots.
There are eight Zags in the NBA who missed the cut for ESPN's top 100: Corey Kispert, Rui Hachimura, Brandon Clarke, Kelly Olynyk, Julian Strawther, Zach Collins, Drew Timme, and rookie Ryan Nembhard.