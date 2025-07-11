NBA Summer League: How to watch Gonzaga's Ben Gregg in Las Vegas
Day two of the NBA Las Vegas Summer League tips off Friday with a matchup between a pair of former Gonzaga standouts.
Ben Gregg makes his Summer League debut with the Boston Celtics as they take on Jeremy Jones and the Memphis Grizzlies from the Cox Pavilion on UNLV's campus Friday afternoon.
Gregg's first chance at the professional level follows a memorable five-year college career in Spokane, where he appeared in 141 career games with the Zags — seventh most in program history — and 118 victories, the ninth-most by a Gonzaga player. Though the 6-foot-10 forward wasn't drafted last month, he earned a spot on the Celtics' Summer League roster shortly after the 2025 NBA Draft concluded.
Gregg inked his first contract with French club Strasbourg Illkirch-Graffenstaden (better known as SIG Strasbourg) earlier this month.
Jones, 29, spent the 2024-25 season in the G League with the Rio Grande Vipers, appearing in 34 games and averaging 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 18.8 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-7 San Antonio totaled 20 points across three appearances with Memphis at the Salt Lake City Summer League last week, highlighted by a 12-point performance in which he drilled four 3-pointers in a 91-90 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
A couple of Zags dominated the headlines on day one of the Las Vegas Summer League, as Drew Timme (22 points, nine rebounds) and Ryan Nembhard (21 points, five assists) delivered impressive performances to jumpstart this year's event from UNLV's campus.
How to watch Ben Gregg & the Celtics vs. Jeremy Jones & the Memphis Grizzlies in NBA Summer League
Who: Ben Gregg and the Boston Celtics take on another former Gonzaga standout in Jeremy Jones and the Memphis Grizzlies
What: NBA 2K26 Summer League
When: 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET | Friday, July 11
Where: Cox Pavilion | Las Vegas
TV: ESPN+/NBA TV