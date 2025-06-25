Kristaps Porzingis Sends Heartfelt Message to Celtics, Fans Following Trade to Hawks
The Boston Celtics made their second blockbuster trade in as many days on Tuesday, sending big man Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal that landed them Georges Niang and a second-round pick. The move helped Boston inch below the NBA's second salary cap apron.
Porzingis spent two seasons with the Celtics and helped the franchise raise its 18th championship banner last June with their NBA Finals win over the Dallas Mavericks. He became beloved by Boston fans—despite his sporadic availability due to injury—thanks to not only his skills on the court, but a relentless determination that at times found him literally bleeding for his team.
Following the news of Tuesday's trade, Porzingis send a heartfelt note to the Celtics and their fans on X (formerly Twitter):
"Boston will always be special in my heart," read the post. "Huge thank you to the organization, coaches, staff, my teammates and the fans! Class organization. Forever grateful."
Porzingis averaged 19.8 points per game over two seasons with the Celtics and knocked down a career-high 39% of his three-point attempts.