Gonzaga Beats Pepperdine 117-83

Finally, after an 11-day break that seemed like an eternity, the No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 WCC) were back in action Saturday against the Pepperdine Waves (6-10, 0-1 WCC). The Zags knocked out their WCC-foe in a 117-83 blowout led by Anton Watson’s 19 points and six rebounds. Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme added 18 points apiece as well.

“I thought we were crisp,” GU Head Coach Mark Few said. “That first group, in both segments they were in, was terrific on defense and played with great purpose on offense.”

GU was hot from the floor throughout the night, shooting an impressive 54% and 40% from deep. A chunk of the offense came via the defense, with 28 points off 18 Waves’ turnovers.

Here’s three takeaways from GU’s conference opener against Pepperdine:

A REJUVINATED GU

Some programs experience rust in their first game back from an extended break. But for a team like the Bulldogs, who played their 3rd game in almost three weeks on Saturday, the unexpected pause had them itching to get back on the floor.

Right from the opening tip, GU was off to the races. After clearing a Waves miss, Andrew Nembhard found Julian Strawther running down the sideline like a quarterback hitting his wideout in stride for a touchdown. Then it was Chet Holmgren on the receiving end of a Nembhard alley-oop that brought The Kennel to its feet. Whether it was off a miss or turnover, the game quickly became a track meet for the Bulldogs.

GU started an impressive 10-for-12 shooting in the first five minutes of play, including seven field goals in the paint.

Even missed shots felt like makes as the Zags hounded the offensive glass. Every shot was followed by white jerseys surrounding the rim, resulting in 16 offensive rebounds and 13 second chance points.

APPLYING THE PRESS-URE

The 2021-22 Bulldogs might not be the most athletically gifted squad in program history, but with the size and length of Holmgren, Strawther and Watson, this defense poses unique challenges for opposing offenses.

The Waves figured that out early on.

Out of a timeout up a dozen points, Mark Few deployed a zone press that instantly rattled the Waves. Watson tipped a Maxwell Lewis pass that was recovered by Timme, who hit Hunter Sallis for a slam on the other end. The next play, Holmgren scooped up a tipped pass that led to a 3-pointer from Nolan Hickman, extending the lead to 24-7.

The pressure proved to be successful even if there wasn’t a steal or turnover to show for it, as the Waves were baited into unnecessary midrange jump shots. With the pace in GU’s favor, the lead ballooned to 22 points by halftime.

WATSON WOWS AGAIN AND NEMBHARD’S UNSELFISHNESS

Voted player of the game, Watson put up a quiet 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting while hustling for every rebound and loose ball in his 25 minutes on the floor. His physicality and improved footwork around the rim have now made him a viable option in the post, a step that Few has been waiting for out the junior.

“I think he’s getting more confident,” Few said. “We’ve been asking him to score all three years he’s been here.”

Now his fourth straight game in double figures, consistency will be the next step in Watson’s development as a weapon on offense. His ability to score through putbacks has always been evident, but if he can build confidence facing undersized WCC opponents, he could an X-factor heading into the NCAA tournament.

Meanwhile, Nembhard has had a peculiar season thus far, including his three points on as many shot attempts against Pepperdine on Saturday. He’s reached double figures in scoring just once since his 24-point outburst against UCLA while shooting 34% from the floor since that game. While he excels at playmaking, Few felt his point guard could have been more assertive as of late.

“I think Andrew needs to get more selfish,” Few said. “He’s such a great facilitator. There aren’t many guys in the country who can make those passes.”

Through his playmaking and effectiveness on defense, Nembhard still posted a team-high +36 plus-minus ratio, but his ability to score will be needed against more talented foes.

UP NEXT

The Zags are back in The Kennel on Jan. 13 against the BYU Cougars as they look for their fourth straight win over their rival. Tipoff is slated for 8 pm.