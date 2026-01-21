Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine men's basketball game

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs host the last-place Pepperdine Waves on Wednesday, Jan. 21 in what will be the final regular-season matchup between these two clubs as members of the West Coast Conference.

Gonzaga has won 50 straight against the Waves dating back to 2002, including a dominant 96-56 win back on Dec. 28 in Malibu to open up conference play.

Since then, Pepperdine has gone just 1-5, with four of those losses coming by 19 or more points, putting them at 6-14 overall and in last place in the WCC with a 1-6 record. The Waves are coming off a four-point home win over Portland, but don't project to put up much of a fight against a Gonzaga team that is rolling right now - even while missing forward Braden Huff in both games last week, as well as All-American candidate Graham Ike on Saturday against Seattle.

The big question for Gonzaga coming into this game is whether coach Few will play Ike, who is considered day-to-day with ankle soreness, or opt to hold him out in order to keep him fresh and ready for the team's tougher matchup on Saturday against the 13-8 San Francisco Dons.

Ike and Huff combined to score 23 points on 11-16 shooting against the Waves back in December, while Tyon Grant-Foster (18 points), Davis Fogle (15) and Braeden Smith (15) led an offensive barrage that resulted in Gonzaga shooting 57.7% on twos and 10-22 (45%) from three.

Whether Ike plays or not, Gonzaga fans can expect to see a fair amount of sophomore center Ismaila Diagne. Diagne played 20 minutes and scored three points with eight rebounds in his first career start on Saturday against the Redhawks, and will play a valuable role for Gonzaga either in the starting lineup or off the bench Wednesday against a Waves team that boasts very little size up front.

Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Wednesday's bout between Gonzaga and Pepperdine:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 19-1 on the year but just 13-7 against the spread

- Gonzaga went 16-19 ATS last year, including just 4-10 ATS at home and 6-4 on the road

- Pepperdine is 6-14 on the year, 8-10 against the spread, and 5-2 against the spread on the road

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -27.5 (-120)

Over/Under: 146.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-30000) Pepperdine (+4000)

Game time: Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN+

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS