Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. Oregon men's basketball game

On Sunday, the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Oregon Ducks will face each other in the continental United States for the first time since Mark Few took over as head coach in Spokane back in 1999.

The Zags and Ducks are set to square off on Sunday, Dec. 21 at 3:00 PM PT at the Moda Center in Portland, OR as part of the Northwest Elite Showdown. The game, which is the final non-conference matchup for Gonzaga, will be broadcast on NBC's streaming platform Peacock.

Gonzaga and Oregon have only played each other twice in Few's prolific tenure: first in 1999 in the Maui Invitational, a game the Zags lost, and then again 20 years later in the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis, which Gonzaga won.

Gonzaga's dynamic frontcourt duo of Graham Ike and Braden Huff will have their hands full on Sunday against Oregon, who boast a true seven-footer in super senior Nate Bittle as well as a pair of athletic junior power forwards in KJ Evans and Sean Stewart.

However, it's Oregon's point guard - Jackson Shelstad - that has coach Few on alert heading into Sunday:

"They get some really, really talented players; Jackson Shelstad, their point guard, he's a big shotmaker, and can really, really shoot it, and he's quick as heck," Few said after the Campbell game on Wednesday. "I think he'll play at the next level."

So not only is Sunday's game a rubber match of sorts, it also gives Gonzaga a chance to move to 12-1 in non-conference play, and pick up what would be an eighth win over a power conference team.

Following Sunday's tilt, Gonzaga will have a week off to enjoy the holiday before heading down to Pepperdine to begin their final go-round in the West Coast Conference before joining the new look Pac-12 in 2026-27.

Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Sunday's bout between Gonzaga and Oregon:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 11-1 on the year and 9-3 against the spread

- Gonzaga went 16-19 ATS last year, including just 4-10 ATS at home and 6-4 on the road

- Oregon is 6-5 on the year, but just 2-9 against the spread

Gonzaga vs. Oregon betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -12.5 (-102)

Over/Under: 158.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-900) Oregon (+590)

Game time: Sunday, Dec. 21 at 3:00 p.m. PT

TV: Peacock

