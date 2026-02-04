Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. Portland men's basketball game

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs begin a two game road trip down south in Oregon on Wednesday, squaring off against the Portland Pilots at the Chiles Center.

Gonzaga (22-1, 10-0) boast a 15 game winning streak spanning all of December and January, including the last five without their second leading scorer in Braden Huff. Huff remains on the shelf with a left knee injury, although the Zags did get good news on Saturday when Graham Ike returned after a three game absence due to ankle soreness and dropped 30 points on Saint Mary's in an eight point victory.

In the three games Gonzaga was without Ike and Huff the team went with a small-ball lineup featuring 6'7 Jalen Warley at the five, and while the unit wasn't particularly effective offensively it was spectacular on defense. Against an undersized and poor rebounding Portland team on Wednesday it would not be a surprise to see the Zags deploy this lineup periodically in an effort to limit Ike's minutes after he played a season-high 37 on Saturday against the Gaels.

Portland (10-14, 3-8) is currently on a three game losing streak; a narrow six point loss against the Gaels, followed by a 23 point drubbing at Pacific and an even worse 30 point loss at Washington State. Shantay Legans' team boasts a very strong freshman point guard in Joel Foxwell, who is averaging 15.3 points and leads the WCC with 6.8 assists per game, but otherwise struggle to put the ball in the net - with a 50.7% effective field goal rate that ranks 195th in the country per KenPom.

Gonzaga has gone 24-1 at the Chiles Center in coach Few's tenure, with Wednesday's bout the final one before the Zags move into the new look Pac-12 in 2026-27. The game will tip at 7:00 PM PT and is set to be broadcast on ESPN+.

Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Saturday's bout between Gonzaga and Portland:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 22-1 on the year but just 14-9 against the spread

- Gonzaga went 16-19 ATS last year, including just 4-10 ATS at home and 6-4 on the road

- Portland is 10-14 on the year, 10-12 against the spread, and 8-4 against the spread at home

Gonzaga vs. Portland betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -21.5 (-115)

Over/Under: 152.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-7000) Portland (+2000)

Game time: Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN+

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.