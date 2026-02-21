How to watch, listen to Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Pacific Tigers on Saturday

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are looking for perfection against the Pacific Tigers on Saturday in the final regular-season game between the two programs as WCC foes.

Pacific joined the West Coast Conference ahead of the 2013-14 season. In 21 total matchups against Gonzaga since then, the Tigers have never won a game - a streak the Zags would love to continue in Spokane.

One could argue Pacific is saving their best for last; however, with coach Dave Smart boasting one of the strongest teams the Tigers have put together in the WCC. The Tigers are 17-12 overall and 8-8 in conference play, sitting in fourth place behind Gonzaga, Santa Clara, and Saint Mary's and 0.5 games in front of Washington State and Oregon State.

Pacific finished third in the WCC in 2019-20 with an 11-5 record under Damon Stoudamire, and were tied for fourth at 9-9 in 2017-18, but otherwise the Tigers have not finished above .500 or higher than fifth in the league.

This year's club boasts a likely All-WCC First Team forward in Elias Ralph, who is third in the conference in scoring (16.6) and sixth in rebounding (6.8) while shooting 51.1% on twos and a very solid 41% from three on four attempts per game. He'll provide a matchup challenge for Gonzaga, with forward Jalen Warley expected to draw the defensive assignment for coach Few's club.

Speaking of matchup challenges, Graham Ike has been playing at an otherworldly level the past month, and fans can expect that to continue on Saturday against Pacific. The 6'9 big man - who was recently named to the Naismith College Player of the Year Late-Season Team - has scored 20+ points in eight consecutive games, taking on a bigger share of the offensive load in the absence of Braden Huff.

Over those eight games, Ike is averaging 26.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks while shooting an absurd 69.1% on twos and 50% (9-18) from three. Pacific does have some real size on the interior in center Isaac Jack (6'11, 251 pounds) and backup KC Ibekwe (6'10, 287), but neither is known for their defense. Case in point, Saint Mary's star forward Paulius Murauskas - the second leading scorer in the WCC behind Ike - dropped 32 points on 11-16 shooting against the Tigers last Saturday, while USF forward David Fuchs dropped 30 on 11-18 from the field back on Jan. 31.

Ike should be the difference maker on Saturday in Spokane, continuing his dominant campaign as he looks to win conference Player of the Year in his final collegiate season.

Below is a look at how to watch Saturday's matchup between Gonzaga and Pacific:

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Pacific

Date: Saturday, Feb. 21

Game time: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: The Kennel (Spokane, WA)

How to watch: ESPN+

How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App

