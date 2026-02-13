Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara basketball game

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are getting used to pressure-filled February conference road games in the Bay Area, although most take place in Moraga against the Saint Mary's Gaels.

However, this Saturday the Zags have a big-time game about 55 miles south of SMC's campus, when they take on the Santa Clara Broncos at the Leavey Center. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM and is set to broadcast on ESPN.

Santa Clara (22-5, 13-1) has a half-game lead on Gonzaga (24-2, 12-1) in the West Coast Conference standings, with Saint Mary's one game back at 11-2. The Broncos had not been in first place in the WCC in February for over 30 years before Gonzaga's loss to Portland put them atop the league - and they have no intention of giving it up with so few games remaining.

Gonzaga did hand Santa Clara their lone conference loss of the season back on Jan. 8 when Graham Ike dropped 34 points on 13-17 shooting, along with 11 rebounds, in an 89-77 victory. Braden Huff scored 12 points in that game, but suffered a left knee injury a few days later in practice and has yet to return to the floor.

The Zags have managed to go 7-1 thus far without the 6'10 forward - who was averaging 17.8 points per game prior to his departure - thanks in large part to Ike's effort on the block and strong performances from senior forwards Tyon Grant-Foster and Jalen Warley, as well as freshmen Mario Saint-Supery and Davis Fogle.

Santa Clara Broncos head coach Herb Sendek. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Fogle, in particular, is a big x-factor in this game. The 6'7 wing played less than a minute against Santa Clara back in January, but has become a fixture in coach Few's rotation in Huff's absence - averaging 11.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 63% on twos and 23.1% from three in 24.1 minutes per game over his last seven contests.

Gonzaga will rely heavily on Ike down low, Fogle and Grant-Foster on the wing, and Saint-Supery to ignite the offense, and must lock down defensively on the perimeter against guards Christian Hammond and Eljiah Mahi, as well as 6'9 freshman phenom Allen Graves, in order to secure a crucial Quad 1 victory and retake first place in the West Coast Conference with two weeks left in the regular season.

Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Saturday's bout between Gonzaga and Santa Clara:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 24-2 on the year, 16-10 against the spread, and 5-3 against the spread on the road

- Santa Clara is 22-5 on the year, 14-11-1 against the spread, and 8-4 against the spread at home

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -3.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 158.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-184) Santa Clara (+152)

Game time: Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

