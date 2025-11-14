Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball game
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs face their first true road test of the 2025-26 college basketball season on Friday, taking on the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.
This game marks the return of a home-and-home series started last year between these two teams, when Gonzaga narrowly escaped with an 88-80 victory in Spokane in early November thanks to 21 points from Braden Huff and a 13-point, 11-assist night from Ryan Nembhard.
Friday's game is also a homecoming of sorts for Gonzaga senior guard Adam Miller, who spent the past two seasons playing for coach Bobby Hurley at Arizona State before transferring to Gonzaga for his final season of eligibility. Miller averaged 10.7 points and 1.8 assists in two years with the Sun Devils, and scored eight points in that matchup against the Zags.
Arizona State (2-0) went 13-20 last year under coach Hurley, although the roster is almost entirely different in 2025-26 after multiple key departures in the transfer portal, including two elite freshmen in Jayden Quaintance and Joson Sanon, who transferred to Kentucky and Saint John's, respectively.
The Sun Devils do boast some familiar faces to Gonzaga fans, however, having added a pair of former WCC stars via the transfer portal in Moe Odum and Santiago Trouet.
Odum spent two years at Pacific and last year at Pepperdine, where he averaged 13.1 points and 7.5 assists - the fourth-highest average in the country and second highest in the conference behind Nembhard.
Odum has averaged 11.5 points and 7.0 assists through ASU's first two games, and will no doubt be a big part of Gonzaga's game plan on the defensive end of the floor.
Trouet started 25 out of 33 games last year for San Diego, averaging 8.7 points and 6.8 rebounds, and he'll be a familiar foe for Graham Ike and Huff down on the block.
Below are some notable trends and the betting lines for Gonzaga's matchup with Arizona State on Friday, which tips off at 8:00 PM and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Notable trends
- Gonzaga is 3-0 on the year and 3-0 ATS
- Gonzaga went 16-19 ATS last year, including just 4-10 ATS at home and 6-4 on the road
- Arizona State is 2-0 on the year, but only 1-1 ATS
Gonzaga vs. Arizona State betting odds
Spread: Gonzaga -12.5 (-102)
Over/Under: 162.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Gonzaga (-950) Creighton (+610)
Game time: Friday, Nov. 14 at 8:00 p.m. PT
TV: ESPN2
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.