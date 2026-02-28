Emmanuel Innocenti’s offensive rise gives Gonzaga new weapon ahead of postseason

Everyone knows what Emmanuel Innocenti brings Gonzaga on the defensive end of the floor.

Innocenti's tenacity as an on-ball defender, ability to fight through screens, and relentless work ethic is the catalyst for his transformation from little known transfer portal addition via Tarleton State into a key starter - and fan favorite - in Spokane.

The 6'5 guard has started 24 out of 29 games for Gonzaga this year, but was averaging roughly 20 MPG through the team's shocking loss to Portland back on Feb. 4 - a game where Innocenti played just 14 minutes.

However, in the five games following the loss - where Gonzaga's pick and roll defense was brutally exposed by Pilots guard Joel Foxwell - Innocenti has seen his playing time increase to a staggering 34.2 minutes per game - withe the junior even leading the Zags in minutes played in four of those contests.

"It goes unsaid just his defensive prowess and effort and ability to pressure the ball and just chasing people around for 30 seconds on every possession," coach Mark Few said. "We usually put him on their best perimeter player, we're asking a lot out of him [and] he's delivering in a big way."

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Emmanuel Innocenti (5). | Photo by Erik Smith

Even while having to work extraordinarily hard all game long on the defensive end of the floor, Innocenti has found time to quietly contribute offensively for the Zags as well - averaging 10.8 points with a stellar 56.4% field goal rate over the past five games.

That included a Gonzaga career-high 16 points on 6-11 shooting at Santa Clara, 12 points, eight rebounds, and two assists at San Francisco, and 13 points on 4-6 shooting against Pacific on Saturday.

"We know what he does on [the defensive] end of the floor, but the way that he's been shooting it and getting to his floater and his mid range, and punching and finding guys on the offensive end, I don't think it's talked about enough," Graham Ike told Gonzaga Bulldogs On SI. "The way he's playing on both ends of the floor is tremendous for us, and we can't ask for more."

Innocenti averaged just 1.7 points in 12.1 minutes in his first year with the Zags in 2024-25, spending most of the season outside the rotation but gradually earning regular minutes down the stretch with his hustle on defense. This year he's up to 5.9 points, along with 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. He's shooting a career-best 65.4% on two pointers, and while his three point rate of 29.2% is not ideal - he's had his moments from beyond the arc as well.

The junior wing has really grown into his role as a tough nosed, dirty work player for Gonzaga, and his offensive uptick comes at a critical time for a team searching for more production on that end of the floor following the injury to Braden Huff and the team's overreliance on Ike's scoring ability.

"I feel like the confidence from my coaches and especially my teammates, they've been there since day one and that's a huge thing for me," Innocenti said of his recent production. "They trust me, so I got to respond well every time."

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Emmanuel Innocenti (5). | Photo by Myk Crawford

The Ivory Coast native may never be a consistent 15-20 point per game scorer, but as long as he's locking down opposing guards, diving after loose balls, and snagging offensive rebounds, he'll have a major role at Gonzaga - and a spot in the hearts of fans everywhere.

"It's not the stuff that flashes along the bottom of the screen on ESPN," Few added. "But it's winning stuff."