Dan Hurley Ejected in Last Second of UConn's Stunning Loss to Marquette
In this story:
UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley got his money's worth in the waning seconds of his team's stunning 68-62 loss to unranked Marquette on Saturday, as he was ejected with less than a second remaining in the game.
With just 10 seconds to go, UConn was trailing by two points and had a chance to tie the game or take the lead as guard Silas Demary Jr. dribbled up the court with some urgency. Demary went up for layup, where he was met in the air by Golden Eagles forward Ben Gold. There was a bit of contact, but Gold appeared to stay pretty vertical. No foul was called. In response, Hurley immediately got in referee John Gaffney's face, even appearing to bump the official.
As expected, Hurley received a rather raucous farewell from the Golden Eagles fans at Fiserv Forum.
Hurley's ejection was brewing earlier in the UConn-Marquette game
Hurley, an expressive personality who is never afraid to let the referees know what he thinks of the job they're doing, was already at odds with this officiating crew earlier in the contest. With 15:39 remaining in the second half, Huskies center Tarris Reed Jr., who was boxed out by Marquette forward Caeden Hamilton, attempted to fight for the rebound but made contact with Hamilton. Reed was whistled for his third of four eventual fouls, immediately setting off Hurley. The Huskies coach could be seen jawing at referee Greg Evans as the broadcast went to a television timeout.
Aside from his back-and-forth with the officiating crew, Hurley had to be frustrated with how his team played. The Huskies offense went ice cold, as they shot 36% from the field and made just 3 of 24 three-point attempts. UConn also stalled out 16 of its offensive possessions with turnovers.
What could UConn's loss mean for its NCAA tournament seeding?
UConn was positioned as a No. 1 seed in Sports Illustrated's latest bracket projection earlier this week, courtesy of Kevin Sweeney. It's possible that the Huskies' loss to Marquette bumps them off of the 1-seed line and down to a 2-seed, especially if the projected No. 2 seed, the Florida Gators, wins out. The selection committee already indicated that they'd penalize the Huskies for such a loss to an unranked opponent, as they did just that in their initial Top-16 seed reveal earlier in February following the Huskies' upset loss to Creighton.
However, the selection committee will also have to consider the two programs' head-to-head history this season, for the Huskies defeated the Gators on Dec. 9. One thing is clear. UConn's hopes to secure a No. 1 seed certainly took a big hit Saturday.
Could Hurley face discipline after ejection, apparent contact with referee?
The Big East could take action against Hurley, potentially in the form of a fine or suspension, for his apparent contact with the official. NCAA rules state that anyone who “disrespectfully contacts an official” or attempts to “make physical contact with an official” shall be ejected and also faces a suspension in the team's ensuing game. That means Hurley is at risk of missing the start of the conference tournament, should such a suspension come down. Hurley, for his part, denied that any such contact occurred while speaking to reporters after the game.
“I don't think I bumped the ref,” Hurley said, according to David Borges. “ I thought I got close to yelling at John. If John thinks I bumped him, he'll say I bumped him. I think I yelled into the back of his head, 'Foul! Foul!”
More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated
Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.Follow RunTMC1213