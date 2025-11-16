Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds men's basketball game
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs return to the McCarthey Athletic Center on Monday night to take on the Thunderbirds of Southern Utah.
It will be the team's fourth game in nine days, a stretch where the Zags defeated opponents from the SEC, Big East, and Big 12 in Oklahoma, Creighton, and Arizona State.
The Zags will get a well-deserved week off after Monday's tilt, going a full seven days before their next game on Monday, Nov. 24 in Las Vegas against the Crimson Tide of Alabama as part of the Player's Era Festival.
It would be easy for Gonzaga to look past Southern Utah, who is currently ranked No. 302 in the country at KenPom, but this game represents a great opportunity for the Zags to find something they have been missing all season long: their three point shooting.
The Thunderbirds have allowed three DI opponents to shoot a combined 50% from beyond the arc this year, while Gonzaga has only shot 30.4% as a team. Players like Steele Venters (26.7%), Tyon Grant-Foster (16.7%), and Braeden Smith (11.1%) have not shot nearly as well as expected, but Monday's matchup should give the team opportunities for open looks - and ideally they shoot it well and carry momentum into the Player's Era Festival in Vegas next week.
Monday's game is also a good opportunity for Mark Few to get some younger, non-rotation players playing time - namely sophomore center Ismaila Diagne and freshman wing Davis Fogle, who both have serious upside but are currently not playing regularly due to this team's immense depth across the board.
Below are some notable trends and the betting lines for Gonzaga's matchup with Southern Utah on Monday, which tips off at 6:00 PM and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Notable trends
- Gonzaga is 4-0 on the year and 3-1 ATS
- Gonzaga went 16-19 ATS last year, including just 4-10 ATS at home and 6-4 on the road
- Southern Utah is 1-3 on the year, but 2-1 ATS (no odds for win over non-DI opponent Bethesda)
Gonzaga vs. Southern Utah betting odds
Spread: Gonzaga -35.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 159.5 (-110)
Moneyline: N/A
Game time: Monday, Nov. 17 at 6:00 p.m. PT
TV: ESPN+ (KHQ local)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.