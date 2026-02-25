Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. Portland senior night game

The final home game of the 2025-26 season for Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs takes place on Wednesday, and it's against a team they have plenty of motivation to beat.

The Portland Pilots - who took down Gonzaga at the Chiles Center back in early February - will make their final trip to Spokane as conference opponents, before Gonzaga moves on to the new look Pac-12 in 2026-27.

Gonzaga (27-2, 15-1) took an absolutely stunning loss to Portland back on Feb. 7, 87-80, in what could be argued as the worst loss in coach Few's career. The Zags led that game for just 32 seconds, with poor shot selection and a complete inability to stop Australian freshman Joel Foxwell, the main catalyst for Gonzaga's demise.

The Zags responded well following the upset, rattling off five straight wins to take back first place in the WCC from Santa Clara. A win on Wednesday would not only secure some sweet revenge for Gonzaga, but it would ensure the Zags get at least a share of the WCC regular season title - regardless of how Saturday's game against Saint Mary's turns out.

Gonzaga would also lock in the No. 1 overall seed in the WCC Tournament with a win on Wednesday, which carries a lot of value this year as it ensures the team won't have to face either Saint Mary's or Santa Clara until the championship game of the WCC Tournament.

Gonzaga's final home game is also a chance to honor the team's six seniors, many of whom have been huge catalysts for the team's success this season. Graham Ike, Jalen Warley, and Adam Miller will all likely start for the Zags - as usual - while Tyon Grant-Foster, Steele Venters, and Noah Haaland expect to be honored as well, with one or two of them potentially stepping into the starting five.

The Zags close out their final regular season in the WCC on Saturday night in Moraga against Saint Mary's in what should be a tremendous end - for now - to one of the best rivalries in college basketball over the past 20 years. The game tips at 7:30 PM PT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Wednesday's bout between Gonzaga and Portland:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 27-2 on the year, 18-11 against the spread, and 6-7 against the spread at home

- Portland is 12-17 on the year, 12-15 against the spread, and 2-10 against the spread on the road

Gonzaga vs. Portland betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -26.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 150.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-20000) Portland (+3500)

Game time: Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN+

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.