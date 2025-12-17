Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. Campbell men's basketball game

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have one final game at the McCarthey Athletic Center in 2025, set to take place on Wednesday against the Campbell Camels.

The game will tip at 6:00 PM PT and is available on ESPN+, and KHQ for those in the Spokane market.

This is the fourth and final buy game on Gonzaga's schedule, and the second-to-last non-conference game before WCC play begins. The Zags will play Oregon at the Moda Center in Portland on Dec. 21 before heading to Firestone Fieldhouse to play Pepperdine on Dec. 28 to kick off the team's last ride in the West Coast Conference.

Before all that, though, Gonzaga will square off against a Campbell team that is 5-5 on the year and has plenty of experience, but little success, against high-major opponents. The Camels took blowout losses against Wisconsin and Wake Forest, and also fell to West Virginia (by 8) and Penn State (by 13) earlier in the season.

Campbell plays at a fast pace but is very turnover-prone, with a 20.5% turnover rate that ranks 312th in college basketball according to KenPom. That should make for lots of opportunities in transition for Gonzaga, which defeated all three previous mid-major opponents by 50+ points this year.

Perhaps the biggest question for Gonzaga coming into this game is the health of star center Graham Ike. Ike (ankle) did not play for Gonzaga against North Florida back on Dec. 7, although he was excellent on Saturday against UCLA with 25 points and a career-high five assists.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike. | Photo by Myk Crawford.

The Zags could opt to rest the big man on Wednesday to ensure he's fresh for the Oregon game, which would create playing time for sophomore center Ismaila Diagne, who is continuing to develop after injuries limited him to just 66 total minutes as a freshman last year.

Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Friday's bout between Gonzaga and Campbell:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 10-1 on the year and 9-2 ATS

- Gonzaga went 16-19 ATS last year, including just 4-10 ATS at home and 6-4 on the road

- Campbell is 5-5 on the year, but just 3-5 ATS, with no lines for games against non-DI opponents

Gonzaga vs. Campbell betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -36.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 159.5 (-115)

Moneyline: N/A

Game time: Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN+ (KHQ in Spokane)

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

