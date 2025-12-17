How to watch, listen to Gonzaga vs. Campbell men's basketball game

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have one last ride at the McCarthey Athletic Center in 2025, hosting the Campbell Camels on Wednesday evening.

It will be GU's fourth and final buy game of the non-conference slate, and one more opportunity for the Zags to secure a 50+ point margin of victory. So far, Gonzaga has defeated Texas Southern, Southern Utah, and North Florida by 55, 72, and 51 points, respectively, although they will likely have a tougher time doing so against the Camels.

Campbell (5-5) is roughly 100 spots higher at KenPom than any of Gonzaga's three other buy game opponents, coming in at No. 218 overall - two spots behind Portland and ahead of both San Diego and Pepperdine.

Still, Gonzaga shouldn't have too much trouble with Campbell on Wednesday night, regardless of whether or not star center Graham Ike suits up.

Ike (ankle soreness) did not play back on Dec. 7 against North Florida, opting to rest his ankle with such a short turnaround following the win over Kentucky. The 6'9 center returned for the battle against UCLA in Seattle, dropping 25 points and a career-high five assists and earning WCC Player of the Week honors.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Ike in street clothes again on Wednesday, in order to keep him fresh for Gonzaga's matchup with Nate Bittle and Oregon on Sunday in Portland.

If that's the case, expect to see a heavy dose of Braden Huff down on the block, and more playing time from sophomore center Ismaila Diagne. Diagne only played 66 minutes as a freshman last season, and is at 73 minutes through eight games this year - most of which have come in these buy games.

Nov 26, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs center Ismaila Diagne (24) shoots over Michigan Wolverines center Malick Kordel (32). | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 7'0 center from Senegal had six points, five rebounds, and four blocks in 16 minutes against Southern Utah, and four points, eight rebounds, and a pair of blocks in 22 minutes against North Florida. He could easily have a similar line against the Camels, who don't have a single rotation player over 6'9.

Wednesday's matchup is another chance for star freshman Davis Fogle to shine, something he has done exceptionally well in these blowout games. The 6'7 wing is averaging 13.5 points in 12.2 minutes across four games against Texas Southern, Southern Utah, Maryland, and North Florida.

Coach Few acknowledged Fogle's tendency to ball out in garbage time, and it would not be a surprise whatsoever to see another 15-20 point outing on Wednesday - hopefully with some first half minutes sprinkled in as well.

Below is a look at how to tune in for Gonzaga's matchup with Campbell on Wednesday:

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Campbell

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 17

Game time: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: The Kennel (Spokane, WA)

How to watch: ESPN+ (KHQ for Spokane market)

How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App

